AUBURN | Auburn’s pitching staff has performed moderately better in the last two SEC series, but will face one of the toughest lineups in the country this weekend.
The Tigers take on No. 2 South Carolina, which leads the SEC and is second nationally with 92 home runs. The Gamecocks lead the SEC with 393 strikeouts, but are also second with 259 walks and 87 hit by pitches.
“Founders Park is a tough one with this lineup,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Ton of power, got a special freshman in the lineup. They’re built around the long ball and the ball travels well at the ballpark.”
Right fielder Ethan Petry is having a standout freshman season batting .427 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI, which all rank second in the league.
Auburn will go with the same rotation as the previous two weekends with senior left-hander Tommy Vail (3-1, 3.83 ERA) Friday, junior right-hander Christian Herberholz (0-3, 4.95) Saturday and TBA Sunday.
The pair have combined for a 0.87 ERA over the last two weekends.
“Everybody knows they’re one of the better hitting teams in the country. So trust your stuff and trust the defense behind you and see what happens,” said Herberholz.
AU is coming off a series win over Mississippi State while USC swept Florida last weekend and enters the series 34-6 overall and atop the SEC with a 13-4 record.
“I like the word opportunity for this series,” said Thompson. “We’re really at a point where you have to play a certain level of baseball to continue. The opportunity to build resume.
“Also, I don’t think there should be anymore pressure on our ball club. We should just go and play.”
First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m. CT with Saturday’s game at 3 p.m. and Sunday’s at 11 a.m. The first two games will be on SECN+/ESPN+ while the finale will be on SEC Network.
COMPLETE TEAM: USC is also talented on the mound with an SEC-best 3.23 team ERA. The starting rotation will be junior right-hander Will Sanders (4-1, 4.76) Friday, junior right-hander Jack Mahoney (4-1, 3.26) Saturday and sophomore left-hander Matthew Becker (4-0, 3.38) Sunday. “They have a lot of guys back from last year that have taken another step and absolutely continue to fill the strike zone up. So a mature pitching staff too,” said Thompson.
SEEING IT BETTER: In his last three games, Nate LaRue is 3 of 7 with a home run and three RBI as the senior tries to break out of a season-long slump. “One thing I can control is how I lead, how I catch, my attitude on the field and in the locker room,” said LaRue. “Baseball is baseball. Nobody cares if you’re hitting .500 or a .120 like I am. The only thing you can control is how you show up to the field every day and how you carry yourself during tough times like that.”
CRUSHING IT: Bobby Peirce and Cooper McMurray are hitting a combined .500 (18-for-36) with 14 runs and 15 RBI in the last five games. McMurray was named SEC Player of the Week after hitting five home runs and and driving in nine runners last week. “We’ll have to do the best job we can there and offensively, our guys have just continued to fight. We’ve got to get our share. The punch, punch back thing’s in full effect,” said Thompson.
A WEEK OFF: After leaving Sunday’s game against MSU with a back injury, freshman left-hander Zach Crotchfelt got a positive medical report but will be held out for this weekend’s series at USC. “We need him strong for the rest of the year. So I think he’ll sit this series and make sure it’s 100 percent. Expect him back for LSU the following week,” said Thompson.