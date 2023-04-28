AUBURN | Auburn’s pitching staff has performed moderately better in the last two SEC series, but will face one of the toughest lineups in the country this weekend. The Tigers take on No. 2 South Carolina, which leads the SEC and is second nationally with 92 home runs. The Gamecocks lead the SEC with 393 strikeouts, but are also second with 259 walks and 87 hit by pitches. “Founders Park is a tough one with this lineup,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Ton of power, got a special freshman in the lineup. They’re built around the long ball and the ball travels well at the ballpark.”

Herberholz leads Auburn with a 2.66 ERA in league play. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

Right fielder Ethan Petry is having a standout freshman season batting .427 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI, which all rank second in the league. Auburn will go with the same rotation as the previous two weekends with senior left-hander Tommy Vail (3-1, 3.83 ERA) Friday, junior right-hander Christian Herberholz (0-3, 4.95) Saturday and TBA Sunday. The pair have combined for a 0.87 ERA over the last two weekends. “Everybody knows they’re one of the better hitting teams in the country. So trust your stuff and trust the defense behind you and see what happens,” said Herberholz. AU is coming off a series win over Mississippi State while USC swept Florida last weekend and enters the series 34-6 overall and atop the SEC with a 13-4 record. “I like the word opportunity for this series,” said Thompson. “We’re really at a point where you have to play a certain level of baseball to continue. The opportunity to build resume. “Also, I don’t think there should be anymore pressure on our ball club. We should just go and play.” First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m. CT with Saturday’s game at 3 p.m. and Sunday’s at 11 a.m. The first two games will be on SECN+/ESPN+ while the finale will be on SEC Network.