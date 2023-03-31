AUBURN | The time for change is now. Ranking 12th in the SEC with a 5.73 team ERA and without a quality start on the weekend, Butch Thompson is shaking up Auburn’s starting rotation for the series at No. 2 Florida. “We’re not going to do the same things over and over,” said Thompson. “We’re going to trying to find pieces and strategies to make it work.”

Cannon will start his first-career game at No. 2 Florida Friday night. (Jacob Taylor/Auburn athletics)

Sophomore right-hander Will Cannon will get the start Friday night after posting a team-best 2.29 ERA and three saves in nine appearances out of the bullpen. Cannon (2-0) threw 4.2 innings at No. 3 Arkansas and 3.0 innings against Georgia in his last two appearances, allowing one earned run combined. He features a fastball and slider, but it’s a newfound confidence in his changeup that’s allowed him to extend his outings. “I think on the road in Gainesville against the No. 2 team in the nation is probably going to be the biggest start I’ve had,” said Cannon. “You can’t be nervous in situations like this. You just have to go out there and have fun and let your teammates have your back and just do you." Sophomore John Armstrong will start game two Saturday. He is 5-0 with a 3.91 ERA in a team-high 11 appearances out of the bullpen. He didn’t allow a run in 2.2 innings against Georgia last weekend. “What Auburn pitcher is most competitive against left-handed SEC hitters and you’d think it’d be some lefty,” said Thompson. “Actually it’s the lower slot, right-hander in Armstrong. That’s amazing, but that’s one of the reasons why he draws it. “And the resilience and this young man has pitched in a Regional, Super Regional and a College World Series game. He’s pitched on the road in our league.” Senior left-hander Tommy Vail, who has started the series-opener the last two weeks, will move to Sunday. Vail is 2-1 on the season with a 3.57 ERA. In his last two starts, he didn’t allow a run in the first three innings against Arkansas and Georgia but combined to allow seven in the fourth. The three new starters are a combined 9-1 with a 3.31 ERA. Thompson said his top options out of the bullpen will be Tanner Bauman, Chase Allsup, Christian Herberholz, Chase Isbell and Zach Crotchfelt. Both Bauman and Crotchfelt started last weekend. The Gators will counter with junior right-hander Brandon Sproat (4-0, 3.60 ERA) Friday, junior right-hander Hurston Waldrep (4-1, 4.78) Saturday and sophomore left-hander Jac Caglianone (3-0, 3.41) Sunday. Florida is eighth in the SEC with a 4.52 team ERA. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. Saturday will also be at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at noon. All three games will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.