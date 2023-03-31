Notebook: Pitching overhaul
AUBURN | The time for change is now.
Ranking 12th in the SEC with a 5.73 team ERA and without a quality start on the weekend, Butch Thompson is shaking up Auburn’s starting rotation for the series at No. 2 Florida.
“We’re not going to do the same things over and over,” said Thompson. “We’re going to trying to find pieces and strategies to make it work.”
Sophomore right-hander Will Cannon will get the start Friday night after posting a team-best 2.29 ERA and three saves in nine appearances out of the bullpen.
Cannon (2-0) threw 4.2 innings at No. 3 Arkansas and 3.0 innings against Georgia in his last two appearances, allowing one earned run combined. He features a fastball and slider, but it’s a newfound confidence in his changeup that’s allowed him to extend his outings.
“I think on the road in Gainesville against the No. 2 team in the nation is probably going to be the biggest start I’ve had,” said Cannon. “You can’t be nervous in situations like this. You just have to go out there and have fun and let your teammates have your back and just do you."
Sophomore John Armstrong will start game two Saturday. He is 5-0 with a 3.91 ERA in a team-high 11 appearances out of the bullpen. He didn’t allow a run in 2.2 innings against Georgia last weekend.
“What Auburn pitcher is most competitive against left-handed SEC hitters and you’d think it’d be some lefty,” said Thompson. “Actually it’s the lower slot, right-hander in Armstrong. That’s amazing, but that’s one of the reasons why he draws it.
“And the resilience and this young man has pitched in a Regional, Super Regional and a College World Series game. He’s pitched on the road in our league.”
Senior left-hander Tommy Vail, who has started the series-opener the last two weeks, will move to Sunday. Vail is 2-1 on the season with a 3.57 ERA. In his last two starts, he didn’t allow a run in the first three innings against Arkansas and Georgia but combined to allow seven in the fourth.
The three new starters are a combined 9-1 with a 3.31 ERA.
Thompson said his top options out of the bullpen will be Tanner Bauman, Chase Allsup, Christian Herberholz, Chase Isbell and Zach Crotchfelt. Both Bauman and Crotchfelt started last weekend.
The Gators will counter with junior right-hander Brandon Sproat (4-0, 3.60 ERA) Friday, junior right-hander Hurston Waldrep (4-1, 4.78) Saturday and sophomore left-hander Jac Caglianone (3-0, 3.41) Sunday. Florida is eighth in the SEC with a 4.52 team ERA.
First pitch Friday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. Saturday will also be at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at noon. All three games will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.
BACK TOGETHER: With outfielder Bobby Peirce and first baseman Cooper McMurray returning from injury, Auburn was able to put its best lineup on the field Tuesday night for the first time since Feb. 26. The Tigers run-ruled North Alabama 14-1.
“It was fun on Tuesday with me and Cooper back out there, kinda the rehab guys,” said Peirce. “It was good to have us both out there and have the whole team that we had at the beginning of the season back.”
CRUSHING IT: Bryson Ware is putting together a breakout senior season hitting .404 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 31 RBI. He’s currently on pace to hit 26 home runs during the regular season, which would surpass Hunter Morris’ record of 23 in 2010. Ware’s slugging percentage of .894 is on pace to break Bo Jackson’s record of .864 in 1985.
“Bryson Ware is having an amazing year,” said Thompson. “I think he’s one of the best players in the country. One of the good stories so far this first half.”
STAYING PUT, FOR NOW: Freshman Ike Irish, who leads Auburn with a .416 average and the SEC with 14 doubles, will remain at first base or DH for the Florida series. Irish, who was signed as a catcher, got a little work behind the plate against UGA Saturday. Senior Nate LaRue and junior Carter Wright have been AU’s primary catchers this season.
“Recruited him as a catcher and for his future, we’re committed to that,” said Thompson. “Now, I don’t think the alarm bell is ringing for that to be part of our deal. I think you’ll see more of LaRue and Wright this weekend. You’re always one thumb from a catcher of creating it. And two weeks from now, if that’s our best lineup, we’ll absolutely put Ike back there without reservation.”
MAYBE SUNDAY: Freshman left-hander Drew Nelson, who had AU’s first quality start Tuesday allowing one run in seven innings against UNA, could be available out of the bullpen Sunday.
"I think it’s day three and I think it’s one or two innings. He threw 93 pitches. (Sunday) would be a bullpen day,” said Thompson.
WALK THE WALK: Thompson has not been pleased with Auburn’s body language during the first two weeks of SEC play and wants his team to play with the confidence of being one of just five SEC teams that have won 60 games over the past two years. The Tigers, 17-7-1 overall and 2-4 in the SEC, face a confident Florida club (22-4, 5-1) that has won 13 of its last 14 games.
“Whether we get the result or not that we want, the process of how we act and carry ourselves and getting into the ballgame and playing another series is what I’m really intentional about evaluating and watching,” said Thompson. “I can’t wait to get down there and compete against a great ball club with our lineup intact and a new setup on the mound.”