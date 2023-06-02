Notebook: Penn features SEC/ACC talent
AUBURN | No. 13 Auburn will open up its NCAA Regional against a talented Penn squad Friday night.
And it could be facing some of the same players next year in conference games.
“Five of their graduating seniors will come and play at Texas A&M at Georgia, at Virginia Tech, at Virginia. So pretty good roster that has a lot of our respect,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “But, you know, we feel like we are prepared.”
Catcher Jackson Appel will play for Texas A&M next season and right-handed pitcher Brian Zelda for Georgia.
Also transferring after this season will be first baseman Ben Miller to Duke, left-handed pitcher David Shoemaker to Virginia Tech and left-handed pitcher Owen Coady to Virginia.
The Quakers, who enter the Regional on an eight-game winning streak, will send right-hander Ryan Dromboski to the mound against the Tigers. The sophomore is 7-2 on the season with a 2.87 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 62.2 innings.
Penn, the Ivy League regular season and tournament champions, is batting .291 as a team with 103 doubles, 44 home runs and 47 stolen bases.
“Patient hitters,” said Thompson. “We're gonna see somebody that reminds us of Joseph Gonzalez … maybe 91, 94 sinker-type guy with a slider and some type of change up, maybe even a split.”
The Auburn Regional will get underway with No. 2 seed Southern Miss vs. No. 3 seed Samford at 1 p.m. CT. Auburn vs. Penn is scheduled for 6 p.m. with both games on ESPN+.
NO SECRET SAUCE: The Tigers are 11-2 in regionals and on a nine-game wining streak under Thompson. AU out-scored its three opponents 51-18 in last year’s Auburn Regional. “There's no secret,” said Thompson. “We we're just telling 'em that they're prepared and that we should be one of the mentally toughest teams in the country because of what we do.”
LAKE BREAK: Auburn got a full week off between the SECT and start of the Regional. The break included a trip to Lake Martin Tuesday. “It's a big, big advantage for us,” said senior Bryson Ware. “Anytime you can get off your feet and get a little team chemistry going, it's huge. It's a grueling postseason. You never know how many games you're gonna play. You might play back-to-back games. So as much rest as you're able to get, it's a huge benefit.”
HEATING UP, AGAIN: Cole Foster comes into the Auburn Regional on a nine-game hitting streak. He hit .364 with two home runs and five RBI in the SEC Tournament. In last year’s Auburn Regional, Foster batted .400 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI. He hit a home run from both sides of the plate in an 11-run first inning against SE Louisiana.
READY TO RETURN: Christian Herberholz, who hasn’t thrown since suffering a minor arm injury May 13, is cleared to pitch this weekend. The junior right-hander expects to be limited to 50-60 pitches after throwing more than 90 in his previous two starts. “I was a little scared at first but we got it checked out and everything was good,” said Herberholz of the injury. “I threw my first live the other day and everything felt normal. All the rest has been good for me.”
THE ROTATION: Auburn will go with Chase Allsup in the opener. The sophomore right-hander is 1-2 with a 5.89 ERA. In his last four starts, he has a 3.44 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18.1 innings. The Tigers will go with graduate left-hander Tommy Vail (5-1, 3.46) and Herberholz (1-3, 4.18) in the next two games depending on the matchup.