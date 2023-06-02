AUBURN | No. 13 Auburn will open up its NCAA Regional against a talented Penn squad Friday night. And it could be facing some of the same players next year in conference games. “Five of their graduating seniors will come and play at Texas A&M at Georgia, at Virginia Tech, at Virginia. So pretty good roster that has a lot of our respect,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “But, you know, we feel like we are prepared.”

Foster is swinging a hot bat going into the Auburn Regional. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

Catcher Jackson Appel will play for Texas A&M next season and right-handed pitcher Brian Zelda for Georgia. Also transferring after this season will be first baseman Ben Miller to Duke, left-handed pitcher David Shoemaker to Virginia Tech and left-handed pitcher Owen Coady to Virginia. The Quakers, who enter the Regional on an eight-game winning streak, will send right-hander Ryan Dromboski to the mound against the Tigers. The sophomore is 7-2 on the season with a 2.87 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 62.2 innings. Penn, the Ivy League regular season and tournament champions, is batting .291 as a team with 103 doubles, 44 home runs and 47 stolen bases. “Patient hitters,” said Thompson. “We're gonna see somebody that reminds us of Joseph Gonzalez … maybe 91, 94 sinker-type guy with a slider and some type of change up, maybe even a split.” The Auburn Regional will get underway with No. 2 seed Southern Miss vs. No. 3 seed Samford at 1 p.m. CT. Auburn vs. Penn is scheduled for 6 p.m. with both games on ESPN+.