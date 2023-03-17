AUBURN | No. 18 Auburn enters its opening SEC series at No. 7 Arkansas with a 5.15 team ERA, good for last in the conference. Clearly, the Tigers will have to step it up in the pitching department against a powerful Razorback lineup. “We are getting hard contact,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We’ve got to keep going from maybe what I would call pattern-one and maybe get to some pattern-two stuff. Indiana, Southern Cal, Georgia Tech, etc., have told us that their bats are on time. You kinda feel like you give your plate away from time to time. We’ve got to start taking the next step as we enter SEC play.

Bauman will be a big part of Auburn's bullpen this weekend. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“With the technology we have now, we can absolutely see where to avoid and where to attack. And make sure we’re pointing those out and just working to try to take the sting out of the swing.” Injuries, a tough non-conference schedule and a pitching staff that includes 88.2 of 152 innings from newcomers have all factored into the high ERA. Thompson is shaking up his rotation this weekend with senior left-hander Tommy Vail starting Friday and freshman left-hander Zach Crotchfelt Saturday. Sunday is officially TBA with the hopes that ace Joseph Gonzalez can return after missing the last three starts. Junior left-hander Tanner Bauman is moving to the bullpen after starting the previous two Friday nights. "I just think we’ve got to clean it up a little bit,” said Bauman. “It’s just the two-strike hitting, really. We’re not putting guys away as well as we were at the beginning of the season. We’ve really got to stay locked in when it’s two strikes. Don’t try to do too much. Don’t make it too big. Just keep dominating the simple pitch.” First pitch Friday has been moved to 4 p.m. CT due to expected freezing temperatures. Saturday and Sunday’s games are both scheduled for 2 p.m. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.