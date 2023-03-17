Notebook: Pattern-two pitching
AUBURN | No. 18 Auburn enters its opening SEC series at No. 7 Arkansas with a 5.15 team ERA, good for last in the conference.
Clearly, the Tigers will have to step it up in the pitching department against a powerful Razorback lineup.
“We are getting hard contact,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We’ve got to keep going from maybe what I would call pattern-one and maybe get to some pattern-two stuff. Indiana, Southern Cal, Georgia Tech, etc., have told us that their bats are on time. You kinda feel like you give your plate away from time to time. We’ve got to start taking the next step as we enter SEC play.
“With the technology we have now, we can absolutely see where to avoid and where to attack. And make sure we’re pointing those out and just working to try to take the sting out of the swing.”
Injuries, a tough non-conference schedule and a pitching staff that includes 88.2 of 152 innings from newcomers have all factored into the high ERA.
Thompson is shaking up his rotation this weekend with senior left-hander Tommy Vail starting Friday and freshman left-hander Zach Crotchfelt Saturday. Sunday is officially TBA with the hopes that ace Joseph Gonzalez can return after missing the last three starts.
Junior left-hander Tanner Bauman is moving to the bullpen after starting the previous two Friday nights.
"I just think we’ve got to clean it up a little bit,” said Bauman. “It’s just the two-strike hitting, really. We’re not putting guys away as well as we were at the beginning of the season. We’ve really got to stay locked in when it’s two strikes. Don’t try to do too much. Don’t make it too big. Just keep dominating the simple pitch.”
First pitch Friday has been moved to 4 p.m. CT due to expected freezing temperatures. Saturday and Sunday’s games are both scheduled for 2 p.m. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.
INJURY UPDATE: Shortstop Cole Foster (abdomen) and outfielder Chris Stanfield (quad) are probable for the Arkansas series. Foster has missed the last three games while Stanfield had to leave Tuesday night’s game against Georgia Tech. Thompson called outfielder Bobby Peirce (hamstring) iffy for the weekend while first baseman Cooper McMurray (high ankle sprain) is expected to miss another couple of weeks.
ROAD TEST: Auburn was supposed to make its first true road trip to USC in week two. With that series moved to Auburn due to weather, this weekend’s trip will be the first road weekend for the Tigers where they’ll have to stay in a hotel. AU has played two one-night road games this season: in Huntsville against North Alabama and at Jacksonville State.
“I would say treat it like any other ballgame,” said infielder Bryson Ware. “It’s the same baseball game you’ve been playing since you were 5 or 6 years old. Obviously, there’s a lot more fans and the atmosphere is electric. That’s why you come to the SEC.”
PLENTY OF MOTIVATION: Auburn won’t lack any motivation going into Fayetteville to open SEC play. The Tigers didn’t have any players voted to the All-SEC preseason team by the league coaches and it was Arkansas that knocked AU out of the College World Series last summer.
“No coaching staff in our league thinks we have any All-SEC baseball players. It’s served us well with a good chip on our shoulder and everybody expecting to get after us,” said Thompson. “This team finished our season last year in Omaha so it will be good to hook back up with them and compete.”