AUBURN | Auburn has already used seven different starting pitchers in 12 SEC games and an eighth is set to start his first-career conference game Saturday. The Tigers’ starters have a 9.24 ERA and are averaging just 3.0 innings per SEC start. The relievers have an 8.73 ERA in league games. AU’s pitching staff has walked 37 batters in the last three games and enters this weekend last in conference play with 84 walks.

Cannon will be available out of the bullpen for the first two games of the series. (Jacob Taylor/Auburn athletics)

There’s no way to spin it. Auburn is struggling on the mound as it enters this weekend’s series at Alabama. “I think they’re trying. I think they’re hanging in there the best they can. I think our position players have been great and patient. They’ve continued to play hard,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I’m trying to tell them that I believe in them. I have probably been the hardest messaging to them. I tried to get after them a little bit. We can’t do what we want to do until we can put our head in the mitt.” Senior left-hander Tommy Vail will make his fifth SEC start Friday night while freshman left-hander Drew Nelson will make his first Saturday. Sunday will be TBA. While AU’s pitching has struggled, the bats have stayed hot scoring five or more runs in 13 consecutive games. Ike Irish is batting .388 and is tied with Kason Howell atop the SEC with 16 doubles. Bryson Ware is hitting .381 with 15 home runs, and is on a 17-game hitting streak. The position players are doing their best to lift up a pitching staff that is lacking a little confidence at the moment. “It’s a team effort,” said Ware. “I would just say stay in the fight and keep competing as much as you possibly can and that the position players are behind them and we expect the same from them. It takes a full team to link it up. Hopefully, we can make that happen this weekend.” First pitch at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Sunday’s finale will be at 1 p.m. All three games will be carried on SECN+/ESPN+.