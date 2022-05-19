NOTEBOOK: Mastering the process

“Every game, even when you have a setback, there’s a couple of guys that have done some really good things so we’re trying to call that out a little bit more, and I think that’s helped this group,” said Thompson.

It’s not because he’s trying to brush over issues or pretend bad things don’t happen. But when you’re focused on the process more than the outcome, it’s important to point out the successes instead of lingering on the mistakes.

AUBURN | Even after a 17-4 loss at No. 1 Tennessee or blowing a 5-0 lead in an 11-8 loss to No. 3 Arkansas, Butch Thompson tries to find what he calls Auburn’s “well done’s.”

What it’s helped the most with the Tigers is bouncing back from tough losses. They followed up the loss to the Volunteers with an 8-6 win the following day. The same with the Razorbacks, responding with a 5-3 win.

Auburn is one of just four SEC teams — joining Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas A&M — that haven’t lost three consecutive games all season. AU has had just three two-game losing streaks.

“Been on some really good teams from a national championship team to Omaha’s to Super Regionals, and I don’t remember being at this point in the season and that being the case. That’s pretty good consistency and a pretty strong-willed group,” said Thompson.

The 18th-ranked Tigers will enter the final series of the season at Kentucky on a three-game winning streak. Thursday and Friday night’s games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and Saturday’s finale 1 p.m. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.

BELOW THE SURFACE: It can be tough to define chemistry or leadership or confidence within a team, especially early in the season. But when a team’s got it, it’s pretty obvious, and Auburn definitely has it this season.

“I think the strength of our club is what you can’t see, and that’s grown and developed,” said Thompson. “The things you can’t see that defines a good ball club, this group has done it as well as a group of young people that I’ve been around in a while over and over.”

PRECAUTIONARY MOVE: Auburn is expecting to add freshman Brody Moss to the 27-man roster for the Kentucky series. With Cole Foster still nursing a sore oblique, Garrett Farquhar is filling in at second base with no other middle infield options on the bench.

“It’s more of the turning, twisting, oblique-type stuff. I’m going to say questionable right now,” said Thompson of Foster’s injury. “We’re even taking some of our younger guys, a Brody Moss, on this trip. If you look at us now, if Cole’s unavailable and Farquhar is sitting at second base, we really can’t take him out of the game because who’s going to play infield.”

QUALITY STARTS: After having to use the bullpen for 20.0 innings in the last three games, Thompson is hoping to get more from his starters during the UK series. “We need to do a good job managing our arms this weekend. We’re probably not fresh as daises but I think we were probably in worse shape a couple of weeks ago than we are headed into this last series.”

A LOT ON THE LINE: Auburn enters the series 36-16 overall and 15-11 in the SEC, 1.5 games ahead of Vanderbilt, Georgia and LSU for 4th place and the final bye in the SEC Tournament. With a No. 4 RPI, AU is also on track to host an NCAA Regional and possibly be a top 8 national seed. Kentucky is 28-23 and 10-17 in the SEC, one game ahead of Mississippi State for 12th place and the final bid to the Tournament.

“Us and Kentucky, our host, are playing for everything,” said Thompson. “We’re playing for position, we’re playing for seeding, we’re playing for an opportunity to extend our season into next week at the SEC Tournament and hopefully beyond.”

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Auburn will go with the same pitching rotation from the last two weeks with junior right-hander Mason Barnett (2-1, 4.12 ERA) Thursday, junior right-hander Trace Bright (2-4, 4.76) Friday and sophomore right-hander Joseph Gonzalez (6-2, 2.98) Saturday. Kentucky will go with junior right-hander Zack Lee (2-1, 5.28) Thursday and is TBA for Friday and Saturday