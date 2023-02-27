Notebook: Kirby’s powerful start
AUBURN | Five hits, all for home runs.
That’s quite a start to his Auburn career for Justin Kirby, although he wouldn’t be opposed to the occasional bloop single.
“I’d really like to mix in a base hit, that’d be good,” joked Kirby. “You know, there’s definitely worse ways to start a season.”
Kirby put on a power display in Sunday’s 12-12 tie against USC with a 3-run home run in the second inning and a grand slam in the fifth. He finished 2 of 6 with seven RBI, and enters this week leading AU with five home runs and 11 RBI.
“I’m glad he’s on our team,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “A special day for him and that’s one of the reasons I thought we played excellent offense, not just good offense.”
Kirby said his success is coming from being patient and not trying to do too much at the plate.
“The more I try to do and the harder I try to hit the ball, kind of the less success I have,” said Kirby. “Just staying within myself and try to have a smooth swing and not a hard swing. Just kinda reminding myself of that.
“I feel good. I’ve obviously had some success with the long ball, but I’m seeing the ball really well. I think I’ve put together a lot of competitive at-bats. Every game I go into, I really just try to help find a way to help my team win as much as I can."
Auburn — the city, University and baseball team — has already had a big impact on Kirby, who transferred from Kent State in the offseason.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “Talk about a place that gives you a warm welcome. This is a really special place. I said it a bunch of times and I’ve told the coaches and teammates, this is rare. These coaches are incredible and getting to work with them, they’ve helped me in so many ways. How much they vocalize how much they care, I think that means the most. And how they want to win just as badly if not more than we do.
“I think that’s awesome just to know they really have your back. It’s really cool to play in an environment like that, and we’re just getting started. It’s something I’ve never really experienced before.”
PITCHING SOLUTIONS: Seven games into the season, Auburn is 12th in the SEC with a 5.31 ERA, but there’s more to the story. The Tigers have played six games against two talented lineups in Indiana and USC, and were without ace starter and his five or six innings against the Trojans. Of the 16 players that have thrown for AU this season, eight are newcomers.
“We’re absolutely going to see if we can get a little bit better and make gains. Take the positive out of this,” said Thompson. “But fully realizing it absolutely must improve. That’s not a bad thing. It’s OK and hopefully we can keep driving them to what have we learned, what’s the adjustment and let’s go forth.
“We’ll keep chasing pitching lineups, who can give us something and when to take them out and when to put them in. We’ll stay on it and keep trying to find solutions instead of wallowing in our problems.”
ACE ON ICE: The overall prognosis for Gonzalez is currently positive but whether or not he’ll be back in the starting rotation for this weekend’s series against Lipscomb remains to be seen. He threw 5.0 shutout innings against the Hoosiers on opening weekend before being held out last weekend due to soreness in his shoulder/back.
“I didn’t know until Friday,” said Thompson. “I was really excited to see another start and thought a little bit more would come. I don’t know. We’ll look at him Monday and Wednesday, is what I’m told, and we’ll go from there. We really hope that it’s muscular. We believe that but when a student athlete comes and says it’s gotten worse as the week went on and is not sure he can go, we’re going to pull the plug on that early.”
BACK-TO-BACK HONORS: Ike Irish was named SEC Freshman of the Week for a second consecutive week after hitting .647 in four games with a double, triple, five runs scored and three RBI. He leads the SEC with a .586 average along with eight runs scored, four doubles and six RBI.
MORE STANDOUTS: Bryson Ware hit .538 last week with one double, three home runs and seven RBI. He is second in the SEC with a .583 average. After a slow first week, Cole Foster hit .462 with a double and five RBI. On the mound, Will Cannon earned two saves in 3.0 scoreless innings and Konner Copeland picked up a win and allowed just one run in 5.2 innings over two appearances.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The Tigers host Florida A&M Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT and Lipscomb for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday’s games are scheduled to be televised on SECN+. Saturday’s game will be radio only.