AUBURN | Five hits, all for home runs. That’s quite a start to his Auburn career for Justin Kirby, although he wouldn’t be opposed to the occasional bloop single. “I’d really like to mix in a base hit, that’d be good,” joked Kirby. “You know, there’s definitely worse ways to start a season.”

Kirby has brought a powerful bat to Auburn's lineup. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Kirby put on a power display in Sunday’s 12-12 tie against USC with a 3-run home run in the second inning and a grand slam in the fifth. He finished 2 of 6 with seven RBI, and enters this week leading AU with five home runs and 11 RBI. “I’m glad he’s on our team,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “A special day for him and that’s one of the reasons I thought we played excellent offense, not just good offense.” Kirby said his success is coming from being patient and not trying to do too much at the plate. “The more I try to do and the harder I try to hit the ball, kind of the less success I have,” said Kirby. “Just staying within myself and try to have a smooth swing and not a hard swing. Just kinda reminding myself of that. “I feel good. I’ve obviously had some success with the long ball, but I’m seeing the ball really well. I think I’ve put together a lot of competitive at-bats. Every game I go into, I really just try to help find a way to help my team win as much as I can." Auburn — the city, University and baseball team — has already had a big impact on Kirby, who transferred from Kent State in the offseason. “It’s been awesome,” he said. “Talk about a place that gives you a warm welcome. This is a really special place. I said it a bunch of times and I’ve told the coaches and teammates, this is rare. These coaches are incredible and getting to work with them, they’ve helped me in so many ways. How much they vocalize how much they care, I think that means the most. And how they want to win just as badly if not more than we do. “I think that’s awesome just to know they really have your back. It’s really cool to play in an environment like that, and we’re just getting started. It’s something I’ve never really experienced before.”