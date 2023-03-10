AUBURN | Two games in, the Ike Irish move to first base has been a big hit. The freshman started the first 11 games as designated hitter before taking over at first for the injured Cooper McMurray during Auburn’s two midweek wins over UAB and Jacksonville State. “Both games, I felt great about it,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He ranged over for some foul balls. He had one in between, a soft liner last night, he went for it. Man, he loves to play. He’s handled the ball.

Irish is off to a hot start as a freshman. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

“I would say I’m beyond pleased in the two days. Now, there’s a lot of plays that haven’t come up for him that are unique to a first baseman.” Irish was signed as a catcher out of Hudsonville, Mich., but has worked solely at DH with the Tigers having a couple of veteran catchers in senior Nate LaRue and junior Ryan Dyal. Irish started getting reps at first base back during fall practice and has made steady improvement since. “He’s putting the work in with (Karl) Nonemaker all the time. I think he’s finally getting more comfortable and trying to just play,” said shortstop Cole Foster. Irish has quickly become one of AU’s top hitters with a .481 average, seven doubles, one triple and 11 RBI. No. 11 Auburn hosts Southeastern Louisiana for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT. The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The final two games will be streamed on SECN+/ESPN+. INJURY REPORT: McMurray will be out for two to three weeks with a high ankle sprain. Outfielders Bobby Peirce and Kason Howell are both nursing slight hamstring injuries and could be limited for the SLU series. Ace pitcher Jospeh Gonzalez threw a successful bullpen Tuesday, but is not expected to be available until the series at Arkansas March 17-19. “Gonzalez is out throwing but we’re going to hold him and try to get some bullpen stuff going before we’re able to put him in. That’s pointing toward Arkansas now,” said Thompson. WEATHER WATCH: Thompson will be keeping a close eye on the forecast for Sunday, which currently calls for rain. If it looks like there won’t be an opportunity to get a game in, the teams could play a doubleheader Saturday. “Sunday looks like a tougher forecast. We’ll wait until late afternoon on Friday before we make any decision,” said Thompson.