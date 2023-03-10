Notebook: Irish settling in at 1B
AUBURN | Two games in, the Ike Irish move to first base has been a big hit.
The freshman started the first 11 games as designated hitter before taking over at first for the injured Cooper McMurray during Auburn’s two midweek wins over UAB and Jacksonville State.
“Both games, I felt great about it,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He ranged over for some foul balls. He had one in between, a soft liner last night, he went for it. Man, he loves to play. He’s handled the ball.
“I would say I’m beyond pleased in the two days. Now, there’s a lot of plays that haven’t come up for him that are unique to a first baseman.”
Irish was signed as a catcher out of Hudsonville, Mich., but has worked solely at DH with the Tigers having a couple of veteran catchers in senior Nate LaRue and junior Ryan Dyal.
Irish started getting reps at first base back during fall practice and has made steady improvement since.
“He’s putting the work in with (Karl) Nonemaker all the time. I think he’s finally getting more comfortable and trying to just play,” said shortstop Cole Foster.
Irish has quickly become one of AU’s top hitters with a .481 average, seven doubles, one triple and 11 RBI.
No. 11 Auburn hosts Southeastern Louisiana for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT. The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The final two games will be streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.
INJURY REPORT: McMurray will be out for two to three weeks with a high ankle sprain. Outfielders Bobby Peirce and Kason Howell are both nursing slight hamstring injuries and could be limited for the SLU series. Ace pitcher Jospeh Gonzalez threw a successful bullpen Tuesday, but is not expected to be available until the series at Arkansas March 17-19.
“Gonzalez is out throwing but we’re going to hold him and try to get some bullpen stuff going before we’re able to put him in. That’s pointing toward Arkansas now,” said Thompson.
WEATHER WATCH: Thompson will be keeping a close eye on the forecast for Sunday, which currently calls for rain. If it looks like there won’t be an opportunity to get a game in, the teams could play a doubleheader Saturday. “Sunday looks like a tougher forecast. We’ll wait until late afternoon on Friday before we make any decision,” said Thompson.
SOLID DEFENSE: Auburn goes into the weekend with a .983 fielding percentage, which ranks fourth in the SEC. That’s even more impressive considering AU has new starters at third, second and first, and Foster made the move from second to shortstop in the offseason.
“I think we’ve been competitive, solid, consistent defensively,” said Thompson. “We can do it behind the plate when we need to. We can do it in the infield. I’m so pleasantly surprised by the left side with Foster and (Bryson) Ware. And we’ve touted the whole time the ability and depth that we have in the outfield. I love where we’re at defensively, but we can always get better.”
OPPONENT PREVIEW: AU hosted Southeastern Louisiana in the opening game of the Auburn Regional last season, scoring 11 runs in first inning of a 19-7 win. This year’s SLU team is off to a 9-4 start and features an offense that has walked 92 times, has 56 hit batters and stolen 47 bases.
“They’re going to be on top of the plate, crowding. They’ve got a lot of cat and mouse going on,” said Thompson. “Keeping those base runners off and keeping ownership of home plate is big for us in this series. It’s good though. We haven’t seen a team that’s run this much and present different challenges standing in the box.”
WEEKEND ROTATION: Friday’s game will feature AU Jr. LHP Tanner Bauman (1-0, 3.60) vs. SLU R-So. RHP Brennan Stuprich (0-1, 7.45) and Saturday it will be AU Fr. LHP Zach Crotchfelt (0-0, 6.35) vs. SLU Jr. RHP Will Kinzeler (0-0, 3.38). Both teams are TBA for Sunday. Tommy Vail could start for AU Sunday but he’d be limited to a couple of innings after throwing 87 pitches in a start against UAB Tuesday. Chase Allsup, who threw 46 pitches Tuesday, could also make an appearance.
“Those two guys could maybe comeback Sunday. I don’t think I could use either of those guys before then. If they could be two pieces short, I think that does set us up for the next weekend,” saiid Thompson. “Vail is like 13 strikeouts, one walk. He’s handled the zone and the comfort and feel he’s given everybody … I’m trying to point him toward the Arkansas weekend. I don’t think there’s any question about that.”