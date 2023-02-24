Notebook: Hot start
AUBURN | One is a senior that lost his starting job last season. The other is a true freshman.
Both Bryson Ware and Ike Irish are Auburn’s hottest hitters through the first four games of the season.
Ware leads the Tigers with a .667 average and four doubles. He also has a home run and five RBI.
“He stayed in the fight,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Bryson’s about as athletic as you can get. He can run, play third base, arm strength, put down bunts. He hit a ball 450 feet the other night.
“I’m not expecting him to hit .600 all year but if he can hold up and have that look in his eye and keep playing the way he’s playing, it’s gonna help us reach a higher level.”
Irish, the reigning co-SEC Freshman of the Week, is hitting .563 with three doubles and four RBI. He has multiple hits in three of his first four college games.
“He swings at strikes, takes balls, tough at-bat, confidence. He has a real confidence,” said Thompson. “He’s strong. He has all those attributes that sometimes a young player that’s going to be dynamic, you’ve got to wait a year for their body to fill out.
“You can count them on a hand or two in 20-plus years, those type of guys.”
Ware switched from outfield to third base in the offseason and beat out freshman Gavin Miller for the starting position.
“It’s really awesome just seeing some of this hard work pay off,” said Ware. “It’s kind of been a bumpy first two years for me. Some ups and downs. I’m just trying to stay level-headed through it all and stay consistent and keep it going.”
No. 17 Auburn hosts USC for a three-game series this weekend. Game times are 6 p.m. CT Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Friday’s game won’t be televised but Saturday and Sunday’s will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.
CHANGE OF PLANS: This weekend’s series was supposed to be played at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles but was moved to Auburn earlier this week due to the threat of inclement weather. L.A. is under a blizzard warning this weekend.
“It’s tough to pick up a college baseball team and travel across country, so I tip my hat to both administrations for going, ‘This is the right thing to do. How do we get there?’ I would say they did that between 6-8 hours,” said Thompson.
PATIENT AT THE PLATE: Led by first-year coach Andy Stankiewicz, USC is 3-1 on the season after sweeping Marist last weekend and losing to UC Irvine Tuesday. USC is batting .316 as a team with 11 doubles and eight home runs. The Trojans have struck out 31 times and walked 29.
“I think they’re going to evaluate pitches better than the two teams we’ve played so far,” said Thompson. “We’re going to walk into this series respecting their ability to take balls and swing at strikes, and then we’ll adjust from there.”
PITCHING MATCHUPS: The matchups this weekend will be Auburn So. RHP Chase Allsup (0-0, 9.00) vs. USC Jr. RHP Tyler Stromsborg (0-0, 5.06) Friday, Jr. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00) vs. Jr. RHP Jaden Agassi (1-0, 1.42) Saturday and TBA vs. R-Fr. Eric Hammond (0-0, 3.00) Sunday. Agassi is the son of former tennis stars Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.
AU started freshman Drew Nelson last Sunday, but he couldn’t get out of the first inning after giving up a grand slam to Indiana. “Drew Nelson got an opportunity. We absolutely believe in his character, believe in his future here,” said Thompson. “But we’re going to keep taking looks at guys. Zach Crotchfelt stuck out to us big-time last Sunday. And I thought (Christian) Herberholz, at least from a stuff standpoint, was another pitcher that I thought was a positive on a day there was not a lot to draw out positive.”