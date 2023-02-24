AUBURN | One is a senior that lost his starting job last season. The other is a true freshman. Both Bryson Ware and Ike Irish are Auburn’s hottest hitters through the first four games of the season. Ware leads the Tigers with a .667 average and four doubles. He also has a home run and five RBI.

Irish was named co-SEC Freshman of the Week. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“He stayed in the fight,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Bryson’s about as athletic as you can get. He can run, play third base, arm strength, put down bunts. He hit a ball 450 feet the other night. “I’m not expecting him to hit .600 all year but if he can hold up and have that look in his eye and keep playing the way he’s playing, it’s gonna help us reach a higher level.” Irish, the reigning co-SEC Freshman of the Week, is hitting .563 with three doubles and four RBI. He has multiple hits in three of his first four college games. “He swings at strikes, takes balls, tough at-bat, confidence. He has a real confidence,” said Thompson. “He’s strong. He has all those attributes that sometimes a young player that’s going to be dynamic, you’ve got to wait a year for their body to fill out. “You can count them on a hand or two in 20-plus years, those type of guys.” Ware switched from outfield to third base in the offseason and beat out freshman Gavin Miller for the starting position. “It’s really awesome just seeing some of this hard work pay off,” said Ware. “It’s kind of been a bumpy first two years for me. Some ups and downs. I’m just trying to stay level-headed through it all and stay consistent and keep it going.” No. 17 Auburn hosts USC for a three-game series this weekend. Game times are 6 p.m. CT Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Friday’s game won’t be televised but Saturday and Sunday’s will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.