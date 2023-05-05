Notebook: Friday night return
AUBURN | Chase Allsup opened up the season as Auburn’s Friday night starter.
After working mostly out of the bullpen the last 10 weeks, he’ll be back in that role for the opener against No. 1 LSU at Plainsman Park.
“We can’t make this march to try to get to the SEC Tournament or any hopes of getting into the postseason without Chase Allsup being in the middle of that,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “So coming off one of his best, most competitive outings in conference play, it’s the right time to do it.
“We introduced a new slider grip that we thought played a little bit better. We thought he was in the zone more, much more competitive.”
In a limited start at No. 2 South Carolina Sunday, Allsup allowed one run on one hit and three walks in 2.2 innings with three strikeouts.
He’ll be facing LSU ace and projected No. 1 overall MLB draft prospect Paul Skenes, who is 8-1 with a 1.93 ERA. Skenes has a fastball regularly clocked at over 100 mph.
Starting Allsup Friday pushes back the starts of Tommy Vail and Christian Herberholz a day. The pair have combined for a 1.52 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 29.2 innings in their last three SEC starts combined.
“It’s not just the obvious of Skenes,” said Thompson of the changes to his starting rotation. “These guys have gone three or four straight weeks and averaged 80+ pitches. Both guys threw over 90 pitches last week. It buys them another day from that workload.”
Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+, Saturday’s at 8 p.m. on SEC Network and Sunday’s at 1 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.
ANOTHER HUGE TEST: After keeping a powerful USC lineup in check for most of last weekend, AU faces another potent hitting attack. LSU leads the SEC with a .318 batting average, .573 slugging percentage and 404 runs scored. Centerfielder Dylan Crews, who could follow Skenes in the draft at No. 2 overall, is hitting .486 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 53 RBI.
“We need it,” said Thompson. “We need it to build a resume. We need it to see how good we are. We need it to see if we can absolutely get back in the hunt to see if we can be competitive in this great league. We’ll embrace it once again.”
The Tigers will enter the series with plenty of confidence and momentum coming off the series win at USC.
“We’re just excited to go out and play competitive baseball,” said centerfielder Kason Howell. “This is why you play in the SEC because you get to play against teams like this who have a lot of big leaguers on their team. But I think so do we. I’m excited about it."
BULLPEN BOOST: Thompson confirmed Thursday that relief pitchers John Armstrong and Zach Crotchfelt are expected to be back this weekend after taking a week off due to minor injuries. Armstrong leads AU with 19 appearances out of the bullpen while half of Crotchfelt’s 12 appearances have been starts. “I think both guys getting to calm down their injuries for a week and John just to take a break, I think really has given us an opportunity to have both back this week,” said Thompson.
STAYING HOT: In the last six games, Nate LaRue is 6 of 16 (.375) at the plate with four runs scored, three home runs and four RBI. LaRue hit two of AU’s 10 home runs in the series win at South Carolina. “Every day he comes to the field and helps our pitchers,” said Howell. “Nobody wants to run on him because he has a hand cannon. For him to get that confidence last weekend swinging the bat was huge. I know he’s excited and we’re excited because he works hard at it.”
POWER SURGE: Auburn has homered 17 times in the last six SEC games after hitting 15 in the first 15. Cooper McMurray has been a big part of the power surge with six home runs and 13 RBI in his last six league games.