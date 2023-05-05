AUBURN | Chase Allsup opened up the season as Auburn’s Friday night starter. After working mostly out of the bullpen the last 10 weeks, he’ll be back in that role for the opener against No. 1 LSU at Plainsman Park. “We can’t make this march to try to get to the SEC Tournament or any hopes of getting into the postseason without Chase Allsup being in the middle of that,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “So coming off one of his best, most competitive outings in conference play, it’s the right time to do it.

Allsup is back in the weekend rotation. (Auburn athletics)

“We introduced a new slider grip that we thought played a little bit better. We thought he was in the zone more, much more competitive.” In a limited start at No. 2 South Carolina Sunday, Allsup allowed one run on one hit and three walks in 2.2 innings with three strikeouts. He’ll be facing LSU ace and projected No. 1 overall MLB draft prospect Paul Skenes, who is 8-1 with a 1.93 ERA. Skenes has a fastball regularly clocked at over 100 mph. Starting Allsup Friday pushes back the starts of Tommy Vail and Christian Herberholz a day. The pair have combined for a 1.52 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 29.2 innings in their last three SEC starts combined. “It’s not just the obvious of Skenes,” said Thompson of the changes to his starting rotation. “These guys have gone three or four straight weeks and averaged 80+ pitches. Both guys threw over 90 pitches last week. It buys them another day from that workload.” Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+, Saturday’s at 8 p.m. on SEC Network and Sunday’s at 1 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.