AUBURN | For the first two Friday night’s of the season, Chase Allsup started and Tanner Bauman followed him out of the bullpen. The order will be flipped for this weekend’s series against Lipscomb with Bauman getting his first-career start. “We wanted to see them in both roles,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Bauman has been a pretty consistent performer for us and we want to see how he’ll act in a start. Because, man, there’s a difference.”

Bauman will start his first-career game for Auburn against Lipscomb. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Bauman has plenty of experience in both roles. Fifteen of his 19 appearances as a freshman at St. John’s River State College were out of the bullpen. As a sophomore, he started 14 games. In his two appearances as a Tiger he allowed two runs, one earned, in 2.2 innings against Indiana and allowed two runs in 3.2 innings against USC. He has six strikeouts and four walks in 6.1 innings. “I just think he presents a tough at-bat,” said Thompson. “I don’t think people are squaring him up over and over and over. He’s able to get to a breaking ball a little but but really able to get to his changeup. And the fastball has shown survivability. That’s a key. “I think Bauman has shown fastball survivability because of that lower left-handed slot.” Bauman is one of three newcomers that will start this weekend’s series. “Set a good tempo for the guys, get quick outs and put up a bunch of zeros,” said Bauman of his goals for Friday. For the remainder of the weekend, the Tigers will go with junior right-hander Christian Herberholz Saturday and freshman left-hander Zach Crotchfelt Sunday. “We think the ball’s come out of (Herberholz’s) hand better than we anticipated or we actually saw in the fall,” said Thompson. “(Crotchfelt) has thrown the first two weekends out of relief. Now, moving him up and seeing him in a start is something we wanted to do.” Game times for the series are 6 p.m. CT Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Friday and Sunday’s games will be available on SECN+. Saturday will be radio only.