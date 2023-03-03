Notebook: Friday flip
AUBURN | For the first two Friday night’s of the season, Chase Allsup started and Tanner Bauman followed him out of the bullpen.
The order will be flipped for this weekend’s series against Lipscomb with Bauman getting his first-career start.
“We wanted to see them in both roles,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Bauman has been a pretty consistent performer for us and we want to see how he’ll act in a start. Because, man, there’s a difference.”
Bauman has plenty of experience in both roles. Fifteen of his 19 appearances as a freshman at St. John’s River State College were out of the bullpen. As a sophomore, he started 14 games.
In his two appearances as a Tiger he allowed two runs, one earned, in 2.2 innings against Indiana and allowed two runs in 3.2 innings against USC. He has six strikeouts and four walks in 6.1 innings.
“I just think he presents a tough at-bat,” said Thompson. “I don’t think people are squaring him up over and over and over. He’s able to get to a breaking ball a little but but really able to get to his changeup. And the fastball has shown survivability. That’s a key.
“I think Bauman has shown fastball survivability because of that lower left-handed slot.”
Bauman is one of three newcomers that will start this weekend’s series.
“Set a good tempo for the guys, get quick outs and put up a bunch of zeros,” said Bauman of his goals for Friday.
For the remainder of the weekend, the Tigers will go with junior right-hander Christian Herberholz Saturday and freshman left-hander Zach Crotchfelt Sunday.
“We think the ball’s come out of (Herberholz’s) hand better than we anticipated or we actually saw in the fall,” said Thompson. “(Crotchfelt) has thrown the first two weekends out of relief. Now, moving him up and seeing him in a start is something we wanted to do.”
Game times for the series are 6 p.m. CT Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Friday and Sunday’s games will be available on SECN+. Saturday will be radio only.
MAKING THE MOST OF IT: Left fielder Bobby Peirce sat out of Wednesday night’s 18-8 win over Florida A&M due to a hamstring strain. Thompson is hopeful of having him back this weekend but won’t rush the senior. His absence allowed Josh Hall to get a start in left while freshman Chris Stanfield was able to get some innings in centerfield after AU took control of the game with an 11-run first inning.
“I don’t like Bobby being out but I love guys being able to get reps and get at-bats and get some playing time. I think that’s banking some things to make us stronger down the stretch,” said Thompson.
FUTURE MOVE: Freshman Ike Irish, who is second on the team with a .576 batting average, has started at designated hitter for all eight of AU’s games this season. He’s continued to get work at first base during practice, however, and could see some action in the infield in the next couple of weeks.
“I would not be surprised in the coming weeks if you saw Ike some at first base … it might give you more flexibility if Ike’s at first and that DH position is available for the hottest hitter we have going,” said Thompson.
A TEST FOR THE OFFENSE: Auburn’s .342 team batting average will be put to the test this weekend against a Lipscomb staff that enters the series with a 4.69 ERA. The Bison will start LHP Michael Dunkelberger (0-1, 7.45) Friday, RHP Ethan Small (0-0, 3.38) Saturday and RHP Braydon Tucker (0-0, 4.09) Sunday.
“We’re probably going to see the best pitching staff that we’ve faced so far this weekend,” said Thompson. “It just may not have that brand football name associated with it. But I think we’ll see the most challenges out of a pitching staff this weekend that we’ve seen the entire year. Can our at-bats hold up?”