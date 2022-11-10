“He's grown tremendously, as you've look looked at him over the years, this year you can really tell he brings the energy, the athleticism, the enthusiasm. He's the heart of the team, the voice behind everything,” said Flanigan of Moore. “Leads on defense, rebounds, makes and-1s and as you've seen previous game, he knocked down a corner 3.”

But there was a smile on his face as he said it and the two Auburn veterans showed plenty of mutual respect between them as they shared a table and microphone while speaking with the media Thursday afternoon.

AUBURN | Chris Moore called it “a dog-eat-dog world” when it came to the competition between him and Allen Flanigan for a starting position.

Asked what kind of dogs they would be, Moore and Flanigan laughed and came to a quick agreement on the breed.

“Me and him come from the same state, so we've got the brotherly love that a lot of other people don't have on certain teams and everything,” said Moore of the Arkansas natives. “Being a starter for the first time in my career was definitely a milestone. I just can't wait to continue to show everything I've got this season.”

Both excelled on the defensive end against the Patriots, posting modest numbers. Moore scored eight points and had three rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes. Flanigan had three points, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.

NOTES

** Bruce Pearl said Chance Westry has returned to practice but is unlikely to be ready to play against USF Friday night.

“He’s close. Yesterday was the first day that Chance came back and he went full speed with the team. Did not go live. And probably won’t do much more. I don’t think he plays Friday but he’s getting closer.”

** Pearl is not expecting the flu to be as big a factor with his players this week as it was the week prior.

“We battled it last week and a little bit less this week. But it’s a factor in your preparation. But did it run its course through the team last week more than this week or over the weekend? Hopefully.”

** Auburn got a lot of production out of its bigs in the opener including Morehead State transfer Johni Broome, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. Dylan Cardwell added two points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots.

“Back when we were growing up, inside shots were a high-percentage shot,” said Pearl. “You don’t see any inside shots in the NBA except for transition dunks. You don’t see any post game because the guys are too big, too strong, it’s too physical, and they’re not calling fouls. So, interior post offense in the NBA is nonexistent, and in college has become a lower-percentage play, versus an open 3. And so, but, we got to go to one of our strengths, and one of our strengths is getting inside. So, yes, we’ll continue to play through all the nonsense I just gave you.”

** The first item on Pearl’s list during his Thursday press conference was to give a shoutout to Auburn fans for their support of his team and of Cadillac Williams and the football program.

“Our home opener, the effort and energy and that environment was incredible. It felt like a big SEC game late in the year,” said Pearl. “The students were incredible. The fans were incredible. To see that thing out. As a result, I thought our guys played with great energy as well. I know our players are grateful. I know they are.

“And on top of that, to read about the fact that our game Saturday night against Texas A&M is a sellout, what a great statement the Auburn family and Auburn fanbase is making to our coaching staff and players, supporting them in a season that’s obviously not going to be a championship season with some transitions. So just a shoutout to our fans. It makes my job easier but also continues to make me feel I’ve got a responsibility to keep delivering great basketball. We’re working hard to do that.”

** Auburn, which shot just 33.8 percent from the floor including 4 of 25 3-pointers against George Mason, is hoping to show improvement on the offensive end against a tough defensive USF squad Friday night. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.

“From Game 1 to Game 2, I would just say knocking down more shots, being more consistent from 3-point range. Just making more shots, creating for others more and making sure we box out to end possessions,” said Flanigan.