Notebook: Crucial series
AUBURN | Auburn and Mississippi State enter this weekend’s series at Plainsman Park with identical 5-10 conference records.
One team will exit this weekend with renewed hope of reaching that 13- to 14-win total that usually leads to a postseason bid. The other will face a daunting uphill climb.
“When you compare league statistics, it has to get better. I believe it can,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “It’s home, start of the second half. This is a huge series. And its huge for both us and Mississippi State.”
In league games, Auburn is 13th in batting with a .237 average, 13th in pitching with a 8.09 ERA and seventh in fielding with a .977 percentage.
The Bulldogs have also had their share of struggles ranking fifth with a .269 average, 14th with a 9.58 ERA and 12th with a .962 fielding percentage.
But while the Tigers have lost three consecutive series, MSU has won its last two including taking 2 of 3 from Ole Miss last weekend.
“I think they’re getting more healthy on the mound. I think you can see it in the rotation. I know they have a bullpen piece back that pitched twice last weekend,” said Thompson.
“It seems like every week we line up, we’re playing offenses in our league that can absolutely score and are really solid and that’s no different here.”
Auburn is coming off a 13-3 win at Samford Tuesday night and saw improved pitching last weekend, allowing 16 total runs at Alabama after the previous four league opponents averaged 28 runs in the series.
“I think Tuesday definitely helped give us a little momentum. It’s a midweek but at the same time, we don’t take any game for granted,” said senior Bobby Peirce. “We know we’re capable of beating anybody.”
First pitch Friday night is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game will be at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s at 1 p.m. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.
GETTING CLOSER: Injured ace starter Joseph Gonzalez has continued to throw on the side as he works to return from soreness in his back/shoulder. He hasn’t pitched in a game since shutting out Indiana for 5.0 innings on Feb. 18.
“He’ll start throwing to a mitt (Thursday) and I could see him back as early as next week,” said Thompson. “Over the weekend and early next week, we still have three more benchmarks to see if we can size him up for next weekend. If not, it’ll probably be the next week. He’s reported feeling better than he has in a long time. That’s good.”
QUESTIONABLE: The report was not as good for senior left-hander Tommy Sheehan, who has given up four runs in his last two SEC outings, totaling 1.0 inning, since returning from bone spurs and throwing 1.1 scoreless innings against UAB April 4.
“I think the first outing went great. The second outing at Alabama did not go as great on how he felt. I think he’ll be questionable for this weekend,” said Thompson.
STEPPING UP: Sophomore RHP Parker Carlson hasn’t allowed a run in the his last four outings out of the bullpen. He’s allowed three hits and struck out four in 5.0 innings, earning his first-career save against Texas A&M. Overall, Carlson is 1-0 on the season with a 3.00 ERA in 13 appearances.
“Its meant a lot,” said Carlson of his contributions. “Last year, I didn’t exactly have the freshman year I wanted to but just being able to see what a winning ball club looks like and how guys take advantage of their opportunities. It’s been really good to get some big opportunities and try to help the team win.”
LOCKED AND LOADED: Peirce threw out a Samford runner at home from left field in Tuesday night’s 13-3 win. The senior has four outfield assists this season after totaling five in 48 games last year.
"Defense in general is something I take a lot of pride in,” said Peirce. “People kind of think of outfielders as just hitters normally but I really know what I can do in the field. I know I can save runs out there and do whatever I can to help us win.”
STANDING PAT: Auburn will go with the same pitching rotation as last weekend with senior left-hander Tommy Vail (3-1, 4.34 ERA) Friday, junior right-hander Christian Herberholz (0-3, 5.74) Saturday and TBA Sunday. MSU will counter with junior right-hander Cade Smith (1-1, 6.19) Friday, sophomore right-hander Colby Holcombe (2-2, 5.32) Saturday and freshman switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-2, 5.09) Sunday.