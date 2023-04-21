AUBURN | Auburn and Mississippi State enter this weekend’s series at Plainsman Park with identical 5-10 conference records. One team will exit this weekend with renewed hope of reaching that 13- to 14-win total that usually leads to a postseason bid. The other will face a daunting uphill climb. “When you compare league statistics, it has to get better. I believe it can,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “It’s home, start of the second half. This is a huge series. And its huge for both us and Mississippi State.”

Peirce is hitting .347 this season. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

In league games, Auburn is 13th in batting with a .237 average, 13th in pitching with a 8.09 ERA and seventh in fielding with a .977 percentage. The Bulldogs have also had their share of struggles ranking fifth with a .269 average, 14th with a 9.58 ERA and 12th with a .962 fielding percentage. But while the Tigers have lost three consecutive series, MSU has won its last two including taking 2 of 3 from Ole Miss last weekend. “I think they’re getting more healthy on the mound. I think you can see it in the rotation. I know they have a bullpen piece back that pitched twice last weekend,” said Thompson. “It seems like every week we line up, we’re playing offenses in our league that can absolutely score and are really solid and that’s no different here.” Auburn is coming off a 13-3 win at Samford Tuesday night and saw improved pitching last weekend, allowing 16 total runs at Alabama after the previous four league opponents averaged 28 runs in the series. “I think Tuesday definitely helped give us a little momentum. It’s a midweek but at the same time, we don’t take any game for granted,” said senior Bobby Peirce. “We know we’re capable of beating anybody.” First pitch Friday night is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game will be at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s at 1 p.m. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.