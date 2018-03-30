Auburn has a commitment in its 2020 class from Troup (Lagrange, Ga.) defensive lineman Andy Boykin, and could add its second commitment to the class on April 13. That’s when Kobe Hudson, Boykin’s teammate at Troup, will announce his commitment. Hudson is expected to choose between Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. Although Hudson hasn’t named a leader, Auburn is cautiously optimistic about its chances.

Hudson, at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, had 45 receptions for 896 yards (19.9 avg.) and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. He’s a big-play threat. Hudson has the ability to play offense or defense in college. Auburn, however, projects him at wide receiver. Here’s why:

Auburn could add yet another commitment to its 2020 class before the end of the summer. Jackson-Olin defensive end Quindarrius Robinson has had Auburn at the top of his list for more than a year now and is getting close to making a commitment.

Robinson has visited Auburn several times the past two years, including a day trip on Thursday. He’ll be back again soon, and a commitment could come sooner than later.

Robinson has early offers from Auburn, Oregon, LSU and Ole Miss.

Another in-state recruit in the 2020 class showing strong interest in Auburn is St. Paul’s offensive tackle Brady Ward. Ward has visited several SEC schools this spring, including a trip to Auburn last Saturday. “I got to meet Coach (J.B.) Grimes for the first time and I really enjoyed it,” Ward said. “He’s a funny guy and a great coach. I also got to watch the scrimmage and talk to Coach (Gus) Malzahn. The visit really opened my eyes."



Ward claims 10 early offers, including ones from Florida, Oregon, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee. Auburn has not offered, but Ward hopes it does. “They said they are going to come watch me in the spring,” Ward said. “I grew up an LSU fan, but Auburn has really impressed me. I love Coach Grimes and when you look at the 2019 class with Bo Nix and George Pickens, those are 2 guys you want to play with in an explosive offense. "

Auburn is getting an early start to its 2021 class.

The Tigers this week offered an in-state defensive back and an out-of-state wide receiver.



Auburn offered Pinson Valley sophomore Ga’Quincy McKinstry. The sophomore defensive back is teammates with Auburn 2019 quarterback commitment Bo Nix. McKinstry now has offers from Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Auburn also offered Centennial (Buford, Ga.) wide receiver Julian Nixon. The soon-to-be sophomore visited the Tigers on Thursday.

Nixon now has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and Florida. According to Nixon, Auburn was his childhood favorite.