August is here, which means Auburn football isn’t far away.

The Tigers open their 2019 campaign in 30 days in the Advocare Kickoff Classic against Oregon — a rematch of Auburn’s 2010 BCS National Championship Game victory.

On Friday, Auburn opens fall camp, which spans 14 practices until the first day of school at the university. And before Gus Malzahn and company turn their full attention toward the Ducks, several team questions need sorting out in the practice facility.

Chief in that category is the quarterback battle between true freshman Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Malzahn admittedly will make sorting out the clash under center his No. 1 priority in camp, and thus, he’ll be relying on his mostly veteran team around the QB to step up.

While Nix and Gatewood’s every move and decision will be meticulously monitored and critiqued, the rest of the roster will still be duking it out every snap to earn respect from the coaches that could lead to a bump on the depth chart.

Here are five of those position battles to watch in fall camp.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE NO. 2

In defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s system, it’s unwise to place much credence on the label of “starter.” Auburn has shown an aptitude to rotate defensive packages effectively in recent years, utilizing much more than the 11 players who appear on the big screen prior to kickoff.

But at the defensive tackle slot beside likely preseason All-American Derrick Brown, there exists a significant vacancy four years in the making.

Dontavius Russell started a staggering 50 games over the course of his four seasons as the “plugger” on Auburn’s defensive line. The stats usually weren’t gaudy, but Russell’s ability to absorb multiple blockers allowed the other NFL talent along the line to pin their ears back and attack.

If defensive line coach Rodney Garner wants to most closely replicate Russell’s play style and give the benefit of the doubt to experience, junior Tyrone Truesdell should receive the nod at the start of camp. Russell often referred to the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Truesdell as his “mini-me” after Truesdell spent the past two seasons as the immediate backup at the position.

Then there’s sophomore Coynis Miller, who will have to make good on his blue-chip label from the 2018 class to become a full-fledged starter. Miller flashed dominance at times last season, but coaches reiterated he needed to work on fundamentals and conditioning. Miller theoretically has more versatility as a pass-rusher and run-stuffer than Truesdell, but he’ll need to be a standout this fall to beat out the veteran.

Junior Daquan Newkirk — who has been referred to by Brown as the strongest Tiger on the D-line — will also be entering his second year on the team. But after two separate Achilles injuries in the past year, the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder will likely be limited to begin the season. Miller is dealing with a small, undisclosed injury, as well.

“Tyone Truesdell, he’s improving, I think, each day," Malzahn said at SEC Media Days. "... One of the questions, too, is we’re waiting to see where (Miller and Newkirk) are at in fall camp, how quick they can get back. That’s one of our questions right now.”

Buck end Nick Coe, Auburn’s sack leader from a year ago, is also capable of rotating to defensive tackle to bring in a pure pass rusher on the edge for certain packages. Defensive end Marlon Davidson can do the same.

SPLIT END/X/9 RECEIVER

For all Auburn’s inconsistencies in the deep passing game last year — whether it be constant overthrows by Jarrett Stidham, drops by the receivers, or both — the Tigers closed out the season with a bang in that department.

Leading the charge was split end receiver Darius Slayton, who caught three passes for three touchdowns and 160 yards in the bowl win over Purdue. Slayton now leaves that split end role — which places an emphasis on deep separation and winning jump balls — open for the taking.

Auburn would love a reliable and experienced option at that position to help out the youngster at quarterback, but it looks like Malzahn and receivers coach and passing game coordinator Kodi Burns will be required to do some tinkering and experimenting in fall camp.

The options appear to be Seth Williams, Marquis McClain, Sal Cannella and grad transfer Zach Farrar. Williams was one of 13 players in college football to average 20 or more yards a catch last season, but his combination of sheer size and catch radius over the middle of the field make him perfectly suited for the big slot position, which he shined in as a true freshman.

If Williams does make the move to the outside, it will be because his speed, separation and route running all improve enough to convince coaches to pull the trigger on the position switch. Cannella’s game doesn’t lend itself much to any of those traits. McClain has the physical tools and may be the fastest of the group, though with just two receptions in two seasons, the redshirt junior enters fall looking to prove he deserves to crack the receiver rotation at all.