Non-QB position battles to watch in Auburn fall camp
August is here, which means Auburn football isn’t far away.
The Tigers open their 2019 campaign in 30 days in the Advocare Kickoff Classic against Oregon — a rematch of Auburn’s 2010 BCS National Championship Game victory.
On Friday, Auburn opens fall camp, which spans 14 practices until the first day of school at the university. And before Gus Malzahn and company turn their full attention toward the Ducks, several team questions need sorting out in the practice facility.
Chief in that category is the quarterback battle between true freshman Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Malzahn admittedly will make sorting out the clash under center his No. 1 priority in camp, and thus, he’ll be relying on his mostly veteran team around the QB to step up.
While Nix and Gatewood’s every move and decision will be meticulously monitored and critiqued, the rest of the roster will still be duking it out every snap to earn respect from the coaches that could lead to a bump on the depth chart.
Here are five of those position battles to watch in fall camp.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE NO. 2
In defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s system, it’s unwise to place much credence on the label of “starter.” Auburn has shown an aptitude to rotate defensive packages effectively in recent years, utilizing much more than the 11 players who appear on the big screen prior to kickoff.
But at the defensive tackle slot beside likely preseason All-American Derrick Brown, there exists a significant vacancy four years in the making.
Dontavius Russell started a staggering 50 games over the course of his four seasons as the “plugger” on Auburn’s defensive line. The stats usually weren’t gaudy, but Russell’s ability to absorb multiple blockers allowed the other NFL talent along the line to pin their ears back and attack.
If defensive line coach Rodney Garner wants to most closely replicate Russell’s play style and give the benefit of the doubt to experience, junior Tyrone Truesdell should receive the nod at the start of camp. Russell often referred to the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Truesdell as his “mini-me” after Truesdell spent the past two seasons as the immediate backup at the position.
Then there’s sophomore Coynis Miller, who will have to make good on his blue-chip label from the 2018 class to become a full-fledged starter. Miller flashed dominance at times last season, but coaches reiterated he needed to work on fundamentals and conditioning. Miller theoretically has more versatility as a pass-rusher and run-stuffer than Truesdell, but he’ll need to be a standout this fall to beat out the veteran.
Junior Daquan Newkirk — who has been referred to by Brown as the strongest Tiger on the D-line — will also be entering his second year on the team. But after two separate Achilles injuries in the past year, the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder will likely be limited to begin the season. Miller is dealing with a small, undisclosed injury, as well.
“Tyone Truesdell, he’s improving, I think, each day," Malzahn said at SEC Media Days. "... One of the questions, too, is we’re waiting to see where (Miller and Newkirk) are at in fall camp, how quick they can get back. That’s one of our questions right now.”
Buck end Nick Coe, Auburn’s sack leader from a year ago, is also capable of rotating to defensive tackle to bring in a pure pass rusher on the edge for certain packages. Defensive end Marlon Davidson can do the same.
SPLIT END/X/9 RECEIVER
For all Auburn’s inconsistencies in the deep passing game last year — whether it be constant overthrows by Jarrett Stidham, drops by the receivers, or both — the Tigers closed out the season with a bang in that department.
Leading the charge was split end receiver Darius Slayton, who caught three passes for three touchdowns and 160 yards in the bowl win over Purdue. Slayton now leaves that split end role — which places an emphasis on deep separation and winning jump balls — open for the taking.
Auburn would love a reliable and experienced option at that position to help out the youngster at quarterback, but it looks like Malzahn and receivers coach and passing game coordinator Kodi Burns will be required to do some tinkering and experimenting in fall camp.
The options appear to be Seth Williams, Marquis McClain, Sal Cannella and grad transfer Zach Farrar. Williams was one of 13 players in college football to average 20 or more yards a catch last season, but his combination of sheer size and catch radius over the middle of the field make him perfectly suited for the big slot position, which he shined in as a true freshman.
If Williams does make the move to the outside, it will be because his speed, separation and route running all improve enough to convince coaches to pull the trigger on the position switch. Cannella’s game doesn’t lend itself much to any of those traits. McClain has the physical tools and may be the fastest of the group, though with just two receptions in two seasons, the redshirt junior enters fall looking to prove he deserves to crack the receiver rotation at all.
Then there’s Farrar, a 6-foot-4, speedy grad transfer from Youngstown State. At times in his tape, Farrar has flashes of greatness as a downfield threat, however consistency is a question that needs answered as his stats ebbed and flowed against lackluster competition.
"There's going to be some competition with things," Malzahn said of the position. "Zach Farrar is a grad transfer receiver. ... I think he'll be a factor. But we've got so many other guys that can run. To have a chance to have a go-to guy, you've got to be able to run. So we've got a lot of different options. We'll make that clear the first game."
At the end of the day Malzahn’s receivers are a wildly versatile group. Anthony Schwartz can get open deep from the flanker spot, Williams can leap over most defenders in any role and Eli Stove can be effective running left to right as well as up the sideline. Expect to see most of Auburn’s wideouts contributing at more than their “starting” spot.
RUNNING BACK DEPTH CHART BEYOND WHITLOW
Auburn’s coaches believe that as a redshirt freshman, JaTarvious Whitlow could have gone for 1,000 yards had injuries not been such an issue. Instead, the Tigers’ nine-year streak of a 1K rusher was snapped.
Whitlow was named preseason third team All-SEC last month, and with an all-senior offensive line that drastically improved its run blocking as 2018 progressed, it’s not outlandish to think the man they call Boobee can restart the streak.
But Malzahn won’t make Whitlow shoulder all the load in 2019 — rather, he shouldn’t. While this year’s running backs room doesn’t have the name recognition of the Kerryon Johnsons, Peyton Barbers or Kamryn Pettways of the past, it still has a chance to be as deep and as talented as any Malzahn has fielded on the Plains.
The race for RB2 is nip and tuck entering fall camp. Shaun Shivers, a 5-foot-7 ball of voltage who is Auburn’s second-fastest offensive player behind Schwartz, led the team in yards per carry among running backs last season (5.3). Senior Kam Martin is one of the top off-field leaders on the offense, and his game improved at the tail-end of 2018 after a shaky start.
A trendy pick to jump both Shivers and Martin is true freshman D.J. Williams, whom coaches said made eye-opening strides in spring camp. Another true freshman, Mark-Antony Richards, was one of the gems of Auburn’s 2018 class as the No. 3 all-purpose tailback in the nation.
Auburn will be looking for senior Malik Miller to reprise his role as the occasional third-down back, while redshirt freshman Harold Joiner — a 6-foot-4 wild card of an athlete — was inserted in dual-back packages in spring camp.
"I think we're in good hands," Malzahn said of the RB room. "You know, in this league, you can't have enough running backs."
The Tigers want another 1,000-yard back, but if Whitlow is carrying 20 or fewer times a game because the talent of runners behind him demands more touches, Auburn could be looking at an increased rushing total spread across multiple tailbacks.
REPLACING CHANDLER COX
H-back Chandler Cox did it all for Auburn over his four years in the orange and blue.
And with a new starter to name for the first time since 2015, Auburn is looking to utilize more of a tight end/H-back hybrid. That’s why Malzahn brought in Arizona State transfer Jay Jay Wilson, a former linebacker who both received and blocked for the Sun Devils.
“Jay Jay, he’s — of course, he’s a physical guy," Malzahn said. "He’s a guy that has played that position. Now, he also played defensive end, but he’s got a good football mindset. When he was at Arizona State, there was some similarities with H-back to what we do, so I think that carryover will help too.”
The other option is redshirt sophomore tight end John Samuel Shenker, who was reliable in spots as a pass catcher last season. Fullback Spencer Nigh is obviously comfortable as blocker, as well.
As the Tigers fully flesh out what they want out of the hybrid position, expect both Shenker and Wilson to contribute.
REPLACING RYAN DAVIS AT PUNT RETURNER
Though Auburn hasn’t returned a punt for a touchdown since Quan Bray ran one back against San Jose State in 2014, the Tigers’ punt returners have been some of the best in the conference during Malzahn’s tenure.
Ryan Davis was no exception as he averaged just under 10 yards a return in 2018. To replace that production Malzahn has named a handful of candidates in nickelback Christian Tutt, cornerbacks Javaris Davis and Noah Igbinoghene, and receivers Matthew Hill and Eli Stove.
Tutt was Davis’s backup last season, recording five punt returns, including a 28-yarder on a trick play against Texas A&M that set up the game-winning touchdown. Igbinoghene, who last week was named to the Hornung Award watch list for college football’s most versatile player, averaged over 28 yards a return and scored a touchdown last season as one of the SEC’s best kickoff return specialists.
"We'll see," Malzahn said of the punt returners. "We're not ready to say who our (punt) returner is, but all those guys, as I've said, they are capable of making big plays."