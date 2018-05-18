Auburn's NCAA Tournament opener didn't play out as expected.

A pitcher's duel was expected. A hitting exposition occurred instead.

The Tigers finished with seven hits, including two for extra bases, during its 5-2 victory over Kennesaw State Friday afternoon. The win moves Auburn into the winner's bracket of the Tallahassee Regional to face either Jacksonville State or host Florida State on Saturday morning. That game will begin at 11 a.m. CDT.

"I thought our energy was great; thought our effort was even greater," coach Mickey Dean said. "We talked about it at the beginning of the season — keeping count of how many extra ground balls we can get in the infield and stretch them into singles or turn them into singles.That was really the difference in that game; we were able to take some ground balls where we really hustled down the line and we turned a routine play into a base hit. That was very key.”

Outfielder Alyssa Rivera made the biggest play of the day for Auburn on Friday, earning an infield single by narrowly beating a throw to first base. Her ability to reach safely allowed Taylon Snow and Casey McCrackin, stationed at third and second base respectively, to move Auburn ahead 4-2 in the sixth inning.

An RBI from Kendall Veach moments later allowed the Tigers to score again.

Makayla Martin earned the start and pitched well early, but conceded three hits to open the fourth inning. Coach Mickey Dean then asked Kaylee Carlson to clean up the mess and she did — quickly quelling that fourth-inning uprising and allowing just one run during her 3 2/3 innings of work.

Eight Auburn hitters registered a hit or an RBI Friday.

"Now we go from having just to win two more games and hopefully win two rather then being in the loser’s bracket and having to battle and battle and battle and always have that monkey on your back," said McCrackin, who drove in Auburn's first run with a fourth-inning triple. "It’s really, super important that we won this game today."