Suppose you hang around Wesley "Crime Dawg" McGriff enough. In that case, you will start to realize two things about the Auburn assistant coach: he's as intense as anyone could possibly be, and he has certain sayings that are repeated like a broken record.

"Other side of the pancake," D.J. James uttered. "That's one of his sayings. If he has something else to say about something, he'll just be like, 'And the side of the pancake is,' and we laugh every time. It's funny."

And those are some of the ones that can be repeated in mixed company.

Yes, Crime is back for his third stint as an assistant at Auburn after twice coaching under Gus Malzahn on the Plains. Paired with Etheridge to coach up the Tigers' secondary, the enthusiasm and energy have not dwindled from the 55-year-old McGriff. If anything, he seems to get stronger with age.

And when he steps into a room, you immediately feel his presence.

"He keeps the room light," Etheridge said. "We hold each other accountable, working out in the morning, doing things together. Just being able to be in the room and share that knowledge with him has been a blessing for me."

Puckett, who had Crime as a coach during his freshman year in 2020, has noticed the change in their relationship since he returned under head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He's more like a father figure off the field, so just having him laughing, joking around has been good," the safety said. "And he knows the game well."

Knowing and teaching the game comes naturally to Crime, who has been in the business since 1990, when he started coaching at his alma mater, Savannah State. As Etheridge pointed out, it has been a blessing for him to coach alongside McGriff.

"Me and him, we're on the same page in everything," the cornerbacks coach said. "We go through everything — communication, how we're going to teach because he knows something, and I know some stuff that we have done in the past from what I've told him. Just having that leadership and that OG in the room, as we call him, his experience and sharing a room with him every day is a day of fun."

So, yes, you can say that everyone is happy to have Crime Dawg back at Auburn, including himself. He actually never sold his Auburn house after leaving for Florida in 2020 following Malzahn's firing.

"You know, the big thing is that I didn't have to get settled back in," McGriff said. "I walked right back into my home. It's good to be back home."

No question.