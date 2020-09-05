AuburnSports - No new COVID cases for Auburn

Last week, nine Tigers tested positive. After "close contact" tracing within the team's ranks, 16 total players began Auburn's COVID-19 quarantine protocol and are unavailable to practice.

Auburn's quarantine guidelines call for positive players to isolate for 10 days, followed by a seven-day reacclimation period before they can rejoin the team. Those who are contact-traced to the positive players face a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The players in quarantine can still join in team meetings, and their teammates and coaches have been working hard to relay exactly what they've missed on the practice field each day.

"We've had to make some little tweaks here and there, just to be able to finish practice," receiver Anthony Schwartz said of not having the 16 players at practice this week. "But it's a good learning experience, especially for the people who have to step up, like the freshmen. It shows that you've got to go and get ready now."

