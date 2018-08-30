“I don’t want it easy,” Brown said. “I want to go in and get it from the jump so that way when different levels of opponents start coming through the season, we’re ready. We already started the year off, not going into an easy schedule, one of the hardest schedules in college football, so I mean, I think that says it all.”

But that’s just fine with Derrick Brown. The Tigers’ junior All-SEC defensive tackle prefers to take the hard road.

AUBURN | No. 9 Auburn has one of the nation’s toughest schedules beginning Saturday with an opening clash against No. 6 Washington.

Brown takes that same approach off the field. He’s made the SEC academic honor roll both of his years at Auburn, has served on the SEC football leadership council the past two years and accompanied a group of his teammates on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic this summer.

“I think that’s probably rare to see someone as talented and as well-rounded as Derrick, and I think that’s a tribute to his parents,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “His parents raised him and just did a super job with him, and since he’s been here he’s really grown. I’m really proud of the person he is off the field, and on the field his play speaks for himself.”

Last season, Brown had an impressive 56 tackles, 9.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked field goal against UCF in the Peach Bowl. He’s projected as one of the top prospects in next spring’s NFL Draft.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have plenty of room for improvement. Brown’s position coach reminds him of it everyday.

“When you’re a tall d-tackle, you have to always be conscious of your pad level,” defensive line coach Rodney Garner said. “When you think you’re low, get lower because you ain’t ever going to be too low. Just being very conscientious of pad level, I think that would really, really take his game to another level.

“Then I told him we’d like to see him thin out just a little bit. Just continue to work on and focus on thinning out his body because he’s such a big, powerful man that can really run.”

Brown has worked on those two items and many more during fall drills. He’s not the type to ever be satisfied with the status quo. Oh, and he’s not about to buy into any of the preseason hype surrounding Auburn’s defense.

“I mean, I believe that talk is just talk until we build a resume and build a foundation of our defense,” Brown said. “Everything that’s being said right now, we can’t sit there and focus on that, because if you do, you get ahead of yourself and then you just fall short of every dream you ever had.”

Kickoff in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.