“We were not letting him go left and he went left all night long,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl on the Auburn Network. “Like, ‘Don’t let him go left. Make him go right.’ He still went left.

The Texas A&M senior scored a game-high 30 points, most on layups, to lead the Aggies to a 79-63 win over the Tigers at Neville Arena.

“Texas A&M played very, very well tonight and that’s why they won.”

Auburn falls to 16-4 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, ending a nation-leading 28-game home winning streak.

Radford, a 6-foot-2 guard, added nine rebounds including six offensive, two assists and a steal in 38 minutes. He shot 8 of 17 from the floor including 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

“We had a really hard time guarding him,” said Pearl. “Obviously, Radford is a great, great player. A hard guy to stay in front of. We tried to have our bigs do a little bit better job impacting him when he was in some ball screens.”

In addition to Auburn’s guards struggling to defend Radford on the perimeter. They also had a lot of trouble with double-teams on the other end.

AU point guard Wendell Green had 16 points and five assists, but also had four turnovers. The Aggies scored 16 points off 13 AU turnovers.

“They trapped Wendell Green every time he touched the ball in a ball screen,” said Pearl. “What we did not do a very good job of was when they doubled out guards, our guards didn’t do a good job of getting the ball to the short roll.

“Johni (Broome), whether he was open or wasn’t open, we didn’t get it to him. When he would of gotten, he would have been able to make plays in space. We worked on it all week long … And guess what? They’re going to see more of that.”

Auburn plays at West Virginia Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off at WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.