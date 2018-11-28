No. 8 Auburn begins three-game homestand
AUBURN | Coming off a third-place finish in the Maui Invitational, No. 8 Auburn is back in action Wednesday night against Saint Peter’s looking to continue an impressive home record.
The Tigers are 18-1 at Auburn Arena over the last two seasons and 16-0 at home against non-conference teams over the past three seasons.
“Saint Peter's is not as strong as the three teams we saw in Maui, so this is going to be as much about us, and our growth and development and the different things they're going to challenge us to do,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
“I thought that was one thing that was pleasing to me. Xavier, Duke and Arizona all played different offenses, all had different different defensive things they threw at us, and we were able to handle it all. That was really positive.”
Auburn is off to a 5-1 start while the Peacocks are 1-4 with a win over Lafayette and losses Delaware, Bryant, N.C. State and North Texas. Saint Peter’s is led by first-year head coach Shaheen Holloway, who was a standout player and assistant at Seton Hall.
“The fact he was a great player and a fixture at Seton Hall for all those year. A great story about a great player and a very good, loyal assistant coach who's getting an opportunity to be a head coach now, putting his hands on his own program,” Pearl said.
“They play fast. They're good in transition. They're real good in ball-screen offense. So, it'll be another good opportunity for us.”
The Peacocks are led on the court by senior guard Davauhnte Turner, who is averaging 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and has made a team-high 12 3-pointers.
Bryce Brown leads Auburn averaging 17.0 points per game. He was named co-SEC Player of the Week after averaging 20.3 points in three games in Maui and making 13 3-pointers.
This is the start of a three-game homestand for the Tigers including games against UNC Asheville Tuesday and Dayton next Saturday. Tip-off Wednesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.