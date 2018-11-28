AUBURN | Coming off a third-place finish in the Maui Invitational, No. 8 Auburn is back in action Wednesday night against Saint Peter’s looking to continue an impressive home record.

The Tigers are 18-1 at Auburn Arena over the last two seasons and 16-0 at home against non-conference teams over the past three seasons.



“Saint Peter's is not as strong as the three teams we saw in Maui, so this is going to be as much about us, and our growth and development and the different things they're going to challenge us to do,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.



“I thought that was one thing that was pleasing to me. Xavier, Duke and Arizona all played different offenses, all had different different defensive things they threw at us, and we were able to handle it all. That was really positive.”