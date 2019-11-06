Auburn has added a huge commitment to its 2020 class. Jay Hardy, the No. 7 strongside end and No. 137 in the Rivals250, announced Wednesday morning his intention to sign with Auburn. “I’ll be furthering my academic and athletic career at Auburn University,” Hardy said during an announcement at McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Hardy chose Auburn over Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Georgia Tech. Hardy’s decision comes on the heels of an official visit to Auburn. He and his family spent last weekend in Auburn, which was his third visit in the past six months. “(The Auburn visit) went great,” Hardy said. “I feel real comfortable (at Auburn) right now. I had a lot of time with Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach (Rodney Garner),” Hardy said. “I talked to Coach Malzahn and he said they can’t find any big guys like Marlon Davidson and that I could be just like (Davidson) when he leaves.”