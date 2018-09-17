“I would say the highlight for me was just seeing how everyone interacts with each other,” Putnam said. “How much the players like the coaches. How much the coaches took care of their players. How the commits were … it just felt right.”

Putnam, a four-star guard from Plant in Tampa, Fla., spent time with several players and coaches during his two-night stay. He also hung around with many of Auburn’s commitments, most of whom were on campus for unofficial visits.

“I definitely left the visit a lot more interested,” Putnam said. “I already knew they had nice facilities, a good football team and all, but for me the visit was really good seeing how this team was from a culture standpoint.”

AUBURN | Will Putnam entered his official visit to Auburn on Friday with interest in the Tigers. He exited it on Sunday with even more.

Putnam’s player hosts were walk-on quarterback Will Appleton and tight end John Samuel Shenker.



“They both genuinely really love Auburn,” Putnam said. “Their thing was kind of with the coaches, what you see is what you get. It’s not that they are one way and the next day they’re different and they switch up on you.”

Two of Auburn’s commitments, tight ends Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm, reiterated Appleton’s and Shenker’s message.

“They talked about the same thing that the players were saying, kind of like how everyone is family there,” Putnam said.

Putnam and his parents met extensively with the coaches, most notably offensive line coach J.B. Grimes, area recruiter Tim Horton and coach Gus Malzahn.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach Grimes,” Putnam said. “I think he’s a great coach. He’s just a great, great man. How he is … all the players seem to really like him. Obviously, I really like him.”

Putnam also liked the gameday atmosphere on Saturday. Auburn lost to LSU on a last-second field goal, but it didn’t dampen Putnam’s experience.

“I thought the atmosphere was great,” Putnam said. “Especially when the game got really close. I really thought it was very unique and really enjoyable. I had a great time. My family had a great time. It was just a great experience.”

Putnam plans to announce his college choice “by mid-November.” One of the biggest factors in his decision will be how comfortable he feels on campus and amongst the players and coaches.

That won’t be a problem at Auburn.

“I definitely say I fit in,” Putnam said. “I got along with all the guys really well. I think they liked me. Same with the coaches. I like the coaches and I think they genuinely like me, not just as a football player but as a person.”

Rivals ranks Putnam, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 280 pounds, the No. 6 guard in the 2019 class and No. 105 in the Rivals250.