No. 5 small forward visits Auburn, will sign with Tigers in November
AUBURN | McEachern’s (Ga.) Isaac Okoro, the highest-ranked commitment in Auburn’s 2019 recruiting class, took an official visit to Auburn last weekend.
It’s the first and last official visit Okoro will take.
“Auburn is the school I’m going to, so this is the only school that I will visit,” Okoro said. “I love the love at Auburn and the commitment they made to me. Since they offered me – they were the second school to offer me – they never let up.”
Okoro, who is ranked the No. 32 overall player, arrived in Auburn on Thursday and stayed until Saturday.
“The visit went great,” Okoro said. “I spent time with the team, the coaches and people in and around the Auburn family. I had been here a few times so I already knew most of the stuff. It was just great to get back here.”
Okoro spent a lot of time with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and assistants Steven Pearl, Wes Flanigan and Ira Bowman. The coaches were big factors in Okoro’s decision to commit to Auburn in July. He has a strong bond with each.
“I have good relationships with all of the coaches,” Okoro said. “We talk on a personal level every single day. They tell me I can come in and help the team.”
Okoro believes he can help, too. He believes Auburn’s entire 2019 class, which features five commitments and is currently ranked No. 4 in the country by Rivals.com, will help continue the success Bruce Pearl is having at Auburn.
“I think we are going to be good this year, next year and for years to come,” Okoro said. “I think there is something special at Auburn.”
Okoro is working to make sure the success at Auburn won’t stop anytime soon. He’s working as an extra recruiter to two of the top juniors in the country: five-star point guard Sharife Cooper and five-star guard/forward B.J. Boston, both of whom visited Auburn with Okoro.
“I’m always on them,” Okoro said. “Every single day I talk to them about Auburn.”
Okoro plans to return to Auburn for at least one game this season. He will sign with the Tigers in the early signing period in November.