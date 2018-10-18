AUBURN | McEachern’s (Ga.) Isaac Okoro, the highest-ranked commitment in Auburn’s 2019 recruiting class, took an official visit to Auburn last weekend.

It’s the first and last official visit Okoro will take.

“Auburn is the school I’m going to, so this is the only school that I will visit,” Okoro said. “I love the love at Auburn and the commitment they made to me. Since they offered me – they were the second school to offer me – they never let up.”

Okoro, who is ranked the No. 32 overall player, arrived in Auburn on Thursday and stayed until Saturday.

“The visit went great,” Okoro said. “I spent time with the team, the coaches and people in and around the Auburn family. I had been here a few times so I already knew most of the stuff. It was just great to get back here.”