No. 5 OLB in 2020 commits to Auburn
AUBURN | Auburn has added a commitment from one of the top overall players in the 2020 class.
Theodore four-star linebacker Demouy Kennedy, who is ranked the No. 5 outside linebacker in 2020, announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday. Kennedy made his decision after spending the day in Auburn for the Tigers’ BBQ.
"I committed today," Kennedy said. "I really like how they run their program. Their coaches, they have high energy, like Coach T-Will (Travis Williams), and how they are on you 24/7. I just like how they run their program and I like how they’ll make sure you’re a man before you leave out of here. It’s just amazing."
Williams, Auburn's linebackers coach, was a big reason Kennedy chose the Tigers.
"He had a lot of impact," Kennedy said. "He’s going to get me ready for the next level. He’s going to give me the energy and he’s going to prepare me for life."
Kennedy, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 205 pounds, chose Auburn over early offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kentucky, among others.
"Feels very great," Kennedy said. "I feel like I’m a hard commit. I feel like I want to go here."
Kennedy is Auburn’s fourth commitment int he 2020 class, all of whom are four-star recruits. He joins wide receiver Kobe Hudson, linebacker Quandarrius Robinson and defensive end Andy Boykin.
AUBURN'S CLASS OF 2020 COMMITMENTS: