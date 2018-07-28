AUBURN | Auburn has added a commitment from one of the top overall players in the 2020 class.



Theodore four-star linebacker Demouy Kennedy, who is ranked the No. 5 outside linebacker in 2020, announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday. Kennedy made his decision after spending the day in Auburn for the Tigers’ BBQ.

"I committed today," Kennedy said. "I really like how they run their program. Their coaches, they have high energy, like Coach T-Will (Travis Williams), and how they are on you 24/7. I just like how they run their program and I like how they’ll make sure you’re a man before you leave out of here. It’s just amazing."