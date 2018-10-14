AUBURN | Noah Cain, the No. 4 running back in the 2019 class, was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.

Cain, from IMG Academy (Fla.), had visited Auburn twice before, so he somewhat knew what to expect.

“It was a great official visit,” Cain said. “They were real transparent with me. The coaching staff is invested in me coming in here and being able to play early. They want me to come in and be the feature back. If I were to make that decision, I’d definitely have the chance to be that feature, marquee back.”

Cain saw first-hand on Saturday when Auburn’s starting running back, Boobee Whitlow, left the game against Tennessee with an injury. Auburn was forced to turn to Malik Miller, who rushed for 32 yards on six carries.

“I definitely got to see the need they have at running back,” Cain said. “I saw what they have been talking about. They need a guy who can get to the edge and has big-play abilities.”