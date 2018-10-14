No. 4 running back sees opportunity at Auburn
AUBURN | Noah Cain, the No. 4 running back in the 2019 class, was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.
Cain, from IMG Academy (Fla.), had visited Auburn twice before, so he somewhat knew what to expect.
“It was a great official visit,” Cain said. “They were real transparent with me. The coaching staff is invested in me coming in here and being able to play early. They want me to come in and be the feature back. If I were to make that decision, I’d definitely have the chance to be that feature, marquee back.”
Cain saw first-hand on Saturday when Auburn’s starting running back, Boobee Whitlow, left the game against Tennessee with an injury. Auburn was forced to turn to Malik Miller, who rushed for 32 yards on six carries.
“I definitely got to see the need they have at running back,” Cain said. “I saw what they have been talking about. They need a guy who can get to the edge and has big-play abilities.”
Cain could be the guy. Auburn commitments Bo Nix, George Pickens and Owen Pappoe, all five-star recruits, are doing what they can to get Cain to join them in Auburn’s class.
“Me, Bo Nix and George would be able to start something special here at Auburn,” Cain said. “I was with George, Bo and Owen (Saturday) and talk to those boys every week. I hear from Bo every day. That boy is crazy. George said he wants to play with me. He’s waiting to see what I do, but he’s all invested in Auburn from what I know.”
Cain is considering joining them at Auburn. The Tigers helped their chances during the visit.
“Auburn has been high since I came here in February,” Cain said. “It will be a tight, close decision. LSU and Auburn, it has been a tight race between those two. LSU is home for me, but Auburn is always going to be in that top-2, top-3 range. They have been real honest with me. The whole staff has invested in me. I don’t take that for granted at all. I want to go to a school that wants me and needs me, and I definitely get that vibe at Auburn.”
Cain next will visit Texas (Nov. 2), LSU (Nov. 17), Penn State (Nov. 10) and Ohio State (Nov. 25). He will announce his commitment on Dec. 21.
“It’s really between LSU, Auburn, Penn State and Ohio State right now,” Cain said.