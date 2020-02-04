No. 2 outside linebacker visits Auburn, will return
The No. 2 outside linebacker in 2021 visited Auburn again on Saturday.
Smael Mondon, a Rivals100 recruit from Paulding County (Ga.), was one of dozens of top recruits at the Tigers’ Junior Day.
For Mondon, it was his third visit to Auburn.
“It was really good,” Mondon said. “We visited the dorms, met with coaches and talked more with them, and then toured around.”
Mondon time with Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. The two coaches have made Mondon a priority.
“They are recruiting me hard,” Mondon said. “Coach T-Will is really cool. I like him a lot. I also talked with Coach Steele and like him, too.”
Mondon doesn’t list any favorites, but has high interest in Auburn.
“I don’t have any frontrunners or designated leaders right now, but I like Auburn,” he said. “I like how they are a family-oriented team and I like all the coaches. I’ll be back in the spring.”
Mondon doesn’t plan to announce a commitment before taking more visits.
“I'm not (announcing) anytime soon,” Mondon said.
Rivals ranks Mondon, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, the No. 5 player in Georgia and No. 38 in the Rivals100.