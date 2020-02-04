The No. 2 outside linebacker in 2021 visited Auburn again on Saturday. Smael Mondon, a Rivals100 recruit from Paulding County (Ga.), was one of dozens of top recruits at the Tigers’ Junior Day.

For Mondon, it was his third visit to Auburn. “It was really good,” Mondon said. “We visited the dorms, met with coaches and talked more with them, and then toured around.” Mondon time with Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. The two coaches have made Mondon a priority. “They are recruiting me hard,” Mondon said. “Coach T-Will is really cool. I like him a lot. I also talked with Coach Steele and like him, too.”