AUBURN | Auburn has added a commitment from the No. 14 athlete in the country.

Jashawn Sheffield, a four-star recruit from Frederica Academy in Saint Simons Island, Ga., announced Saturday his intention to sign with Auburn.

“I love it (at Auburn),” Sheffield said. “Everybody is like family. They make me feel like it’s family here. Genuine people, I know they really care. They have a good business program. I just think I’m going to have a good time here. I love it here. I’m happy here.”

Sheffield was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit. It was his third visit to Auburn in the past two months.

“I can see that they genuinely care about me,” Sheffield said. “They don’t just talk about football. I know football is a big part, but they talk about education a lot, too.”