No. 14 ATH commits to Auburn
AUBURN | Auburn has added a commitment from the No. 14 athlete in the country.
Jashawn Sheffield, a four-star recruit from Frederica Academy in Saint Simons Island, Ga., announced Saturday his intention to sign with Auburn.
“I love it (at Auburn),” Sheffield said. “Everybody is like family. They make me feel like it’s family here. Genuine people, I know they really care. They have a good business program. I just think I’m going to have a good time here. I love it here. I’m happy here.”
Sheffield was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit. It was his third visit to Auburn in the past two months.
“I can see that they genuinely care about me,” Sheffield said. “They don’t just talk about football. I know football is a big part, but they talk about education a lot, too.”
Sheffield has had Auburn atop his list of favorites since April. He's known since then he wanted to attend Auburn.
“The first time I came here I was very happy to be here," Sheffield said. "I felt like I was home, I didn’t even want to go home when I got here.”
Sheffield chose Auburn over early offers from Florida State, South Carolina and others. He joins teammate and close friend Jaylin Simpson, a four-star cornerback, on Auburn’s commitment list.
Sheffield doesn't plan on visiting any other colleges. His recruitment is over.
“This is it," he said. "This is over with. This is my home.”
Sheffield, whom Auburn is recruiting to play safety, is the 12th commitment in the Tigers’ 2019 class.
I’ve made my college decision...... pic.twitter.com/MGcush1JhG— Jashawn Sheffield (@Jashawnsheff) June 23, 2018
#WDE pic.twitter.com/Nmk5KwRajz— Jashawn Sheffield (@Jashawnsheff) June 23, 2018
Savages Only #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/GhIny9li4u— Jashawn Sheffield (@Jashawnsheff) March 30, 2018