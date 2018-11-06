“We played extremely well. We would have beaten a lot of people tonight,” Pearl said. “The adversity we’re facing is having eight scholarship guys. We have three frontline players right now. We can’t get too happy. They give us 13, I’ve got eight out there. But I’m obviously pleased with how we played.

The Tigers jumped out to a 17-4 lead making their first five 3-pointers, and cruised to a 101-58 blowout win at Auburn Arena.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl wanted No. 11 Auburn to face some adversity in Tuesday’s opener against South Alabama. It didn’t happen. Not even close.

Auburn led by as many as 50 points in the second half as six players finished in double-figure scoring led by Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke with 20 points apiece. Along with scoring a career-high, Okeke added nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals.

“I've known Chuma since I was young,” Harper said. “He's been doing stuff like that his whole life. Played against him in high school. He'd have 40 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks. Stuff like that.”

Malik Dunbar came off the bench to score 16 and grab four rebounds, Samir Doughty scored 14, Bryce Brown 12 and Anfernee McLemore 11.

Auburn made 18-of-38 3-pointers, out-rebounded USA 42-27, scored 33 points off 22 USA turnovers and held a 40-18 edge on points in the paint. AU had 13 turnovers.

“I think the balance was great up and down the roster,” Pearl said. “I think a lot of guys contributed. We turned it over too much, but we turned them over.”

The Tigers return to action Friday night against No. 25 Washington. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Harper had an impressive line with 20 points, five rebounds, 13 assists, one turnover and two steals. He made 6-of-10 3-pointers.

STAT OF THE GAME: Auburn’s 24 assists against the Jaguars are the most since also tallying 24 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Auburn got the season and game off to a high-flying start as McLemore won the tip and then received an alley-oop from Harper, which he slammed home for a 2-0 lead.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Peal on Harper: “Jared Harper, he’s just so special. So much fun to watch. He’s in command of his team. He’s in command of what we do. He’s increased his knowledge so much. He knows where everybody’s supposed to be. He knows what I should call and shouldn’t call.

“He’s elevated his game defensively. Jared winded up taking (Rodrick) Sikes a lot. And there were times when Jared would’ve been either disinterested or not as focused on the defensive end, but he’s trying to be a pro, and so he realizes you’ve got to have an impact on the defensive end as well. I thought he really, really improved in that area tonight.”

BOX SCORE