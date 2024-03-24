"Great coach, he had me fired up to come down here today," Carter said of Aldridge. "Really specific about my position and trying to get me down here all the time."

It was a "great" visit, as Carter enjoyed his time seeing the facilities, meeting with head coach Hugh Freeze and talking with edge linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.

Jordan Carter , the No. 10 player in the country, made his first trip to Auburn Thursday.

Carter, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, is a standout on defense at Douglas County High School. Aldridge told Carter that the spot where he currently disrupts offenses is where Auburn likes him too.

"He said that I would be playing defensive end, the same position that I play right now in high school," Carter said. "He said that they’re gonna develop me more, make me a way better player and a better man."

Aldridge wasn't the only one he spent time with.

"Coach Freeze, we talked about my family," Carter said. "He just wanted to get to know me more so we could have that relationship. It means a lot to me, I like hanging out with the head coaches and I like that they want to get to know me and know where I’m from and my family."

Family is important to Freeze, who's not only made getting to know Carter a priority, but the ones surrounding his recruiting a priority as well. It's one of the reasons why Carter plans to return next weekend.

"Coach Freeze asked me who were the top three people that are big on my recruitment," Carter said. "I was saying my mom, my dad and my grandma, so he wants to meet them also. It means a lot."

Aside from meeting with coaches, Carter also observed practice. He appreciated how detailed the Tigers were Thursday, which is something he pays attention to on his visits.