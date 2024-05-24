Valdes and the top-ranked Tigers start play in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday afternoon, looking to top the rest of the 30-team field and bring back the program's first national championship. Nick Clinard's team has plenty of momentum: winners of six-straight tournaments, including the SEC title and top finishers in the Baton Rouge Regional last week.

"I hope there is," Valdes said. "I mean, we're ranked number one, I feel like, for a reason. So, I feel like we might as well go out there and prove it. I mean, for the other guys to go out there and win, they know they have to beat us, so there has to be a target on our back, and I'm happy that it's us."

Brendan Valdes isn't scared of a target being on the back of No. 1 Auburn entering the NCAA Championships. In fact, the junior embraces it.

While that is why the target might be on Auburn's back, carrying that momentum with them is a challenge.

"It is a hard thing to do," Valdes said. "I mean, we obviously have momentum. But it's a very hard thing to keep going because it's different teams, it's different courses. It's not like we're going out there playing the same course, same teams every week. So we don't necessarily know what we're getting into. We just have to be able to trust the other guys. We know we have two of the best coaches in the country, and in my opinion, I think we have the best team."

Clinard, with likely his best team in his 15 seasons on the Plains, loves the chemistry and tough mentality he sees from his players.

"A lot of firepower," the head coach said." "I mean, these guys can flat-out get after it. They can flat-out play, and I think they proved that (in the) final round of Baton Rouge. They just make birdies and bunches when the putts start going. I mean, they start raising their putter hands and letting everybody else know behind them that they're making a lot of birdies. So it's fun to watch."

As far as if the Tigers can seal the deal and bring back the ultimate prize, Valdes has nothing but confidence in himself and his teammates.

"We know we have the team to get it done," he said. "We're dogs. We know going into the final hole, final round, final shot that any five of us can produce when it matters."

Auburn tees off at 2 p.m. CT on Friday.