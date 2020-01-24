No. 1 JUCO headlines Auburn's official visitor list
Auburn will have three official visitors on campus this weekend, but all eyes will be on just one.Dre Butler, the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country, is scheduled to arrive in Auburn Frida...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news