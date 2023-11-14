"It's going to test our maturity," Hugh Freeze said. "We'll talk about it today in our team meeting, and that'll be my message: We won't talk about the other team that you mentioned (Alabama); we'll talk about the one we have right in front of us that could sting us. And I've experienced that before."

It's a week that will require the leadership and growth of this Auburn team to come through.

Saturday brings the dreaded trap game for Auburn. While the Tigers say they are focused solely on New Mexico State rather than next week's tilt in the Iron Bowl, it's hard to believe that some thoughts aren't wandering toward the rival Crimson Tide.

Yes, an 8-3 Aggies team comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, winners of six straight, hellbent on upsetting the Tigers and garnering a major victory for a program that has had one winning season in the past 20 years. And the Tigers know that overlooking an opponent like NMSU could be the difference in maintaining momentum going into the season final against the Tide.

"It would be easy to kind of overlook this sandwich of a game," Tate Johnson said. "That's something I feel like we've done a good job of, especially in the offensive line room. We've done a good job of not looking ahead to other opponents and focusing on the game at stake. This week will be nothing different."

Helping the focus is the play of talented Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia, who has put up 2,960 yards of total offense and 24 touchdowns this season. The Tigers are aware of his abilities, and the fact that NMSU is having one of its best seasons in some time has grabbed Auburn's players' attention and made it easier to focus on the task at hand.

"It helps a lot because we know they're no pushover," Jalen McLeod said. "We have to bring our A-game."

It's a week when veteran leadership will be critical in keeping the Tigers' heads down and, as Freeze said, continue to improve after three straight wins. McLeod, who was on the opposite side of a trap game last season, playing for Appalachian State when the Mountaineers went into College Station and upset Texas A&M, understands that Auburn must first handle business against the Aggies if they want the Iron Bowl to live up to the hype. And Keionte Scott is ready to provide the leadership needed to ensure no one overlooks Saturday's game.

"Just making sure everyone’s focused and preparing the right way," Scott said. "Because at the end of the day, it’s a football game. Just gotta have that mindset of, you know, it doesn’t matter who comes to play. We’ve just gotta continue to thrive to meet the standard each week, and that’s going to be big this week, just seeing how our leadership does in controlling that narrative."