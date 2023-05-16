"It’s crazy," Nixon said about Auburn following his visit. "You can't beat the SEC."

The decision was to finish his college career at Auburn, joining Hugh Freeze and the Tigers in the SEC.

Miami, Auburn and West Virginia all hosted the former North Texas linebacker throughout his recruitment process. Rather soon after completing his visits, Nixon had his decision.

Larry Nixon visited three schools while searching for his next landing spot.

Nixon spent five seasons at North Texas, where in his final year he earned First Team All-C-USA honors. It was his most productive season for the Mean Green, recording 105 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 2022.

Through his five-year career, Nixon totaled 246 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Originally from North Richland Hills, Texas, Nixon was rated as a three-star prospect out of Richland High School in the 2018 class.

He took a redshirt his first year at North Texas, before appearing in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019. Over the next three years, Nixon started 23 games for the Mean Green, appearing in 34 of their 37 games in that span.

Nixon is the second defensive player to commit to Auburn from the portal this spring, alongside jack linebacker Jalen McLeod. The 6-foot-2 Texas native will be used as a will linebacker for the Tigers.