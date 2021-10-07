Nix welcomes challenge against UGA's defense

Davis' size and strength command attention, but there's plenty of talent along the Georgia front seven to go around. The linebacking trio of Adam Anderson, Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith have combined for 10 sacks this season, while Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Nazir Stackhouse have added 5.5 of their own.

"You can't really, necessarily prepare for it," Nix said. "Obviously, there aren't many 6-6, 350-pound guys just walking around that you can avoid all the time."

AUBURN | Jordan Davis is a large man. Scratch that. Jordan Davis is a man mountain among a Georgia defense that has proved impenetrable for the first five games of this season. So, with Bo Nix and company facing Davis and the 'Dawgs this Saturday, how are the Tigers readying themselves for such a monumental task? That's quite an interesting question.

But everyone knows the stats. Top in the FBS in passing, scoring and total defense while coming in fourth in rushing defense. So you know what to expect from Georgia when it lines up against opposing defenses. What can Auburn do to put chinks into the Bulldogs' and Davis' armor?

"Obviously, don't beat ourselves -- don't let him or any of those guys have free shots at us coming through, maybe rushing lanes or passing lanes and disrupting our plays," Nix said. "So we just have to do a good job of playing clean, like I mentioned, and just doing our best to limit those guys as best as possible."

Clemson failed at doing that. So did UAB, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and, most recently, Arkansas. Those five teams couldn't get a rushing game going, allowing Dan Lanning's defense to pin their ears back and terrorize the quarterback. Nix acknowledges how vital it will be to get Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Shaun Shivers producing gains on the ground but isn't shying away from the fact that the difference between a win and loss might boil down to his play.

"We're going to be put in passing situations that we're going to have to go out there and make plays," he said.

In 2019, those plays came a little too late in a 21-14 loss. Last season in Athens, Georgia bullied Nix and the offensive line, putting up a 24-0 lead before halftime in a game that wasn't as close as its 27-6 final score. So what will happen this year? No one knows, but Nix is looking forward to the opportunity to get his first win against the bitter rivals.

"It's obviously one of the SEC's best, one of the greatest rivalries in college football," he said. "It's just going to be a fun night."