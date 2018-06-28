“It was just awesome,” Nix said. “To be able to compete against the top quarterbacks here and win is just really neat. The competition is just really good and I’m thankful to be here.”

The Auburn commitment from Pinson Valley in Pinson, Ala., was the top quarterback during the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge Thursday, winning the skills competition, leading his team to the 7-on-7 championship and earning quarterback MVP.

Nix competed with a number of the nation’s top quarterback prospects in Mercedes-Benz Stadium including Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz, Florida State commit Sam Howell, South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski, Arizona commit Grant Gunnell and Notre Dame 2020 commit Drew Pyne.

“This is the first time seeing Bo throw live and he looks really good, really good,” said QB Country’s David Morris, who worked with the group during the Five-Star Challenge. “You can tell he’s kind of grown up throwing the ball, just a real pure, quick motion. There’s not a throw he can’t make. He was ripping them on some of the drill work.

“I was kind of curious what his touch was going to be because sometimes guys with big arms kind of struggle with touch, but his touch was better than anybody else’s out here."

With Nix’s impressive performance at the Five-Star Challenge, the question now turns to whether or not he will earn a coveted fifth star from Rivals. Nix came into the competition already ranked as a four-star and the nation’s No. 1 pro-style quarterback and No. 40 overall prospect.

“I don’t have an answer for that right now,” said Mike Farrell, Rivals national director of recruiting. “We’ll meet as a team and talk about that. For me, it’s been Bo Nix first, Graham Mertz second at quarterback, and there’s been a huge drop-off after that.

“Bo’s got more zip on the ball than I think anyone else here. He’s shown great accuracy. His footwork has been excellent. And watching him in 1-on-1’s, his accuracy has been excellent downfield too.”