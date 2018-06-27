ATLANTA | Bo Nix is Rivals.com's top-ranked quarterback for the 2019 class.

Yet he plays a more important role for Auburn football these days: Ace recruiter.

Nix, an Auburn commit and the son of former starting quarterback Patrick Nix, has been working furiously behind the scenes to curry favor among top-tier prospects on the Tigers' behalf. He'll be collaborating with several elite receivers during the Five-Star Challenge on Wednesday and plans to bombard both Jadon Haselwood and John Dunmore with waves of positive chatter regarding Auburn's football future.

And it's not lip service. Nix says the Tigers' recruiting effort is exceeding his already high expectations.

"It feels like we get another commit every week or so, the top guys," Nix said Wednesday. "We’re really getting the right pieces of the puzzle. I feel really good about the class we’re putting together."

