AuburnSports - Nix hitting his stride

“It was what I would expect,” said offensive coordinator Chad Morris. “A guy that had a tough game. It was hard. The understanding that he's not in there by himself. We're all in this together. We're here to help him. We're here to help him grow through this. It's a learning experience. If you use it as that, it'll only make you better.

The Auburn sophomore completed 76 percent of his passes for 538 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over Ole Miss and LSU.

AUBURN | Just four weeks ago, Bo Nix had the worst outing of his career in a disappointing loss at South Carolina. In the two games since, he’s been nothing short of spectacular.

“The way he responded coming out of that and rallying at Ole Miss and rallying at LSU and watching his progression, watching him play his best football over the last two weeks has been very vital. It's been impressive to see him and how he responded. It's the sign of a young player that's having to mature and grow. He's doing it right in front of us.”

The improvement of Auburn’s offensive line has certainly benefitted Nix and allowed him to feel more comfortable in the pocket. He’s also done a much better job of spreading the ball to more receivers.

Against the Gamecocks, he targeted Seth Williams on 13 passes, completing just four and throwing three interceptions. In the last two games, eight different receivers have caught passes including Williams, who was much more efficient with 12 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets.

“One of the things we've stressed to our guys over the last couple weeks is we've got to be able to spread the football around,” Morris said. “You cannot be so predictable that only one or two guys are your main targets. So our ability to spread the ball around over the last few weeks has really helped us out a bunch.”

Nix has also been more effective with his scrambles and designed runs. In the last two games combined, he’s rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He was sacked just twice.

“It's huge. It really is,” Morris said. “I think with his ability to pull the ball down and make something happen at the right time — that's always been my message to him. Look, there's a time and place to pull the ball down and take off and go. There are other times where you have to sit in there on your back foot, and you've got to deliver the ball.

“So it's having that fine balance, which is what I think he's doing a really good job of over the last few weeks. Just sitting in there and going through his progressions. If it's not there, take off. And I'll couple that with some designed quarterback runs. I think it's a great mixture for him.”

Auburn is scheduled to host Tennessee next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.