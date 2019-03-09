AUBURN | The shutout streak is over but No. 18 Auburn is still rolling right along.

The Tigers beat UTSA 8-3 Saturday to sweep the doubleheader and the series and win their ninth-straight game. A program-best 33.1-inning scoreless streak came to an end on an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.



Auburn improves to 14-2 on the season. The Tigers won 6-0 Friday and 5-0 in Saturday’s first game, which gave them three-straight shutouts for the first time in program history. Jack Owen was the star in the Saturday's opener with a complete-game shutout.

"It's good to get back home this week and play solid for the most part," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "The whole pitching staff looks like they continue to grow. Jack Owen was definitely the story today in that first game.

"Not many times in amateur baseball you look after five complete innings and a pitcher has thrown 46 pitches. At that point I thought he had a chance to get to the finish line."

