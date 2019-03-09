Ninth-straight win
AUBURN | The shutout streak is over but No. 18 Auburn is still rolling right along.
The Tigers beat UTSA 8-3 Saturday to sweep the doubleheader and the series and win their ninth-straight game. A program-best 33.1-inning scoreless streak came to an end on an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.
Auburn improves to 14-2 on the season. The Tigers won 6-0 Friday and 5-0 in Saturday’s first game, which gave them three-straight shutouts for the first time in program history. Jack Owen was the star in the Saturday's opener with a complete-game shutout.
"It's good to get back home this week and play solid for the most part," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "The whole pitching staff looks like they continue to grow. Jack Owen was definitely the story today in that first game.
"Not many times in amateur baseball you look after five complete innings and a pitcher has thrown 46 pitches. At that point I thought he had a chance to get to the finish line."
Carson Skipper (3-0) didn’t allow a run on five hits in 4.2 innings to earn the win in a designated start. The freshman left-hander struck out five and didn’t issue a walk on 70 pitches.
"Skipper got to the fifth. We just wanted him to give us off to a good start and throw three innings," Thompson said. "He just picked right up on that changeup. We played 18 innings and there's a lot of good things to cover, and we really got a pitching staff that can throw the changeup."
The Tigers used four pitchers out of the bullpen. Richard Fitts allowed a run in 0.1 innings, Brooks Fuller threw a scoreless sixth, Peyton Glavine a scoreless seventh and Cody Greenhill allowed a run over the final 2.0 innings.
Auburn struck for five runs in the first. Edouard Julien doubled home two and then came in to score on a single by Conor Davis. Kason Howell drove in two more on a double.
The Tigers added two in the fifth on an RBI single by Rankin Woley and a sacrifice fly by Howell, and another in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk by Julien.
Davis and Howell had two hits apiece. Julien and Howell both drove in three runs.
Auburn plays at South Alabama Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT on JagNation TV. The Tigers open SEC play next weekend with a three-game series against Tennessee at Plainsman Park.