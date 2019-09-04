AUBURN | A whole lot has changed for Spencer Nigh in the last couple of months.

Nigh’s gameday highlights coming into this season, his fourth at Auburn, were a 2-yard kickoff return against Washington and a 14-yard kickoff return against Alabama State last season, both on a pooch kicks.



The senior, who came to Auburn from Magnolia, Texas as a walk-on in 2016, was granted a scholarship earlier this year. Then in the Tigers’ opener against Oregon Saturday, Nigh started for the first time and caught his first-career pass.



“He gives us a lot of flexibility,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “You saw him with his hand down, you saw him at H-back. He’s a physical guy at the point of attack. We said the other night he made a big catch in the game. That was a huge catch in the game and he tight-turned and got a couple of extra yards. He had a very solid game.”



Nigh was mainly used as a blocking tight end or H-back last season. He’s worked hard since then to become more of a receiving threat, which he showed on AU’s final game-winning drive against the Ducks. On 2nd and 10 at midfield, Bo Nix connected with Nigh at the 45 and he turned upfield before being tackled at the 41.



Five plays later, Nix connected with Seth Williams for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 27-21 come-from-behind win.



But it was Nigh’s run blocking on the edge that played the biggest part in the rally, helping the Tigers rack up 136 rushing yards in the second half, nearly double the first-half output.



“Spencer, he’s kind of the hammer of the group who has not only earned the respect of our group, but his teammates, as well, for how he plays and how physical he is,” tight ends coach Larry Porter said.



Nigh ended up playing 60 of Auburn’s 75 offensive snaps. With Oregon’s odd-man front, playing a tight end helped stretch out the defense and allow the Tigers to develop more running lanes.



“A lot of times when you play the odd-front teams with the wider edges, it allows your offensive linemen to go more vertical and not as sideways, so that was part of the plan,” Malzahn explained. “We were going into that game thinking we’d get even front and odd front, well we get there and it’s mostly odd front. And they were doing a lot of movement and everything that goes with that.



“That was part of the plan just to get a wider edge and create a few more seams, especially on the cut backs. Of course, we hit the bounce late in the game too. That helped.”

