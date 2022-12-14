“Every time I get my number called, I’m going to go out there and do my job,” said Hunter. “It doesn’t matter if I’m first or second, I’m going to do what I’ve got to do.”

That means it’s next up for Auburn’s running backs, especially junior Jarquez Hunter and sophomore Damari Alston.

AUBURN | After three outstanding season at Auburn, Tank Bigsby is moving on to the NFL.

Hunter is coming off an outstanding sophomore season in which he rushed for 675 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 carries. He was also the Tigers’ third-leading receiver with 17 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

With his team-leading 302 kickoff return yards, Hunter totaled 1,201 all-purpose yards, averaging 8.9 yards every time he touched the ball.

“To have a young man like Jarquez Hunter that's confident in himself, that's bold, that work his tail off, workaholic that wanna get better. It rubs off on that whole room,” said associate head coach and running backs coach Cadillac Williams. “Guy's a workaholic. Guy's character is A-1. Like, it don't get too much better than that man. Selfless. Team guy.”

Alston stepped up as the third option at running back this fall, gaining 85 yards on 14 carries, and catching a 13-yard pass. His role should step up tremendously in 2023.

“Damari Alston is extremely talented,” said Bigsby. “If you ask me, I feel like he’s going to be the top back in his class when things get rolling and this school keeps going the way it needs to be going and the way that it’s going now.

“I feel like he knows how to make guys miss at the next level. You give him the open field, I feel like he’s a guy that you’re just not going to tackle in the open field.”

Former walk-on Sean Jackson also returns for his sophomore season and Auburn has a commitment from Jeremiah Cobb, one of the top running backs in the 2023 class.

It’ll be Hunter that will have to transition to being the leader of a relatively young group.

“I’m not the vocal-type guy so I just go out there and play hard. I lead by example,” said Hunter.