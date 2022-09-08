St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is blossoming with wide receiver talent. Auburn is looking to capitalize on that and turn it into a pipeline. The Tigers already look to have a promising freshman out of the school with 2022 signee Camden Brown. Now, they're recruiting two more in the 2024 class, offering scholarships to James Madison and Chance Robinson earlier this week. "For me, it’s big, I got a former teammate that goes there," Robinson said. "I reached out to [Brown] and he was just telling me from a first-hand experience, ‘It’s a great school, great football team and it’s somewhere you’ll wanna be for the next level’. So it’s real big for me."

Chance Robinson is one of two 2024 WR from St. Thomas Aquinas that Auburn has offered this week. (Rivals.com)

Growing up, the hometown team had always been Miami for Robinson. However, now that Auburn is recruiting him and the Brown connection is there, he's got multiple reasons to check up on the Tigers. "I’ve been watching Auburn lately," Robinson said. "I kept my eye on them, watching them and how they compete against certain teams." Auburn is one of several teams showing interest in Robinson since the contact period opened Sept. 1. He's talked over the phone with wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard and special teams coach Roc Bellantoni. The relationship between Robinson and the two coaches, especially Hilliard, is just starting out, but the conversation is already in a good spot. "It was just a really good conversation," Robinson said. "The things he really sees in me – my aggressiveness, my speed, my hands – he said I could really fit in the Auburn offense."

