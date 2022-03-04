Newly-offered 2023 OT set to visit Auburn

It's going to be a busy spring for 2023 offensive tackle Connor Stroh. The 4-star out of Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas, is seeing his recruitment heat up and will take several visits across the country in the coming weeks. One of those visits will be to Auburn later this month.



2023 OT Connor Stroh is set to take a visit to Auburn later this month. (Cole Patterson)

The 6-foot-7 tackle announced on Twitter that he was offered by Auburn on March 2, the third SEC team to offer him at the time. The other two are Arkansas and Ole Miss, with Tennessee offering him March 3.

Most of Stroh's conversations with Auburn are with offensive line analyst Joe Bernardi, who was hired by Auburn in January. “We started talking about a week ago and I’ve been talking to Coach Bernardi the most," Stroh said. "I got to talk to Coach [Will] Friend the other day, he offered me." Stroh holds offers from schools like Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, Florida State, Ole Miss Tennessee and Texas.

Over Wakeland's spring break next week, he'll take visits to California and Stanford. Other planned visits include Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Texas and Texas A&M. Stroh hasn't narrowed down any schools yet, but it's probable that he'll do so toward the end of the school year. "[Auburn]’s obviously a great program," Stroh said. "So they’ll be up there."