There’s not a position that could be more impacted by newcomers than the offensive line, which welcomes in transfers Dillon Wade, Gunner Britton and Avery Jones, and JUCO signee Izavion Miller.

Below is a look at five positions or players to watch the most closely as spring practice gets underway Monday.

Jones is a favorite to win the starting center position, Britton and Wade are expected to compete at the two tackle positions and Miller could play guard or tackle.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if all four wind up as starters on Auburn’s offensive line this fall.

MEN IN THE MIDDLE

Auburn also strengthened its defense, especially up the middle with the transfer of defensive lineman Justin Rogers and middle linebacker Austin Keys. Rogers will compete for the starting position at noseguard while Keys could be AU’s starting middle linebacker. The dup should give the Tigers’ a stout run defense this fall.

PLAYMAKER

Auburn returns some talented running backs but added a big-time playmaker in transfer Brian Battie from USF. Battie will compete with Jarquez Hunter for the starting position, should be weapon in the passing game and can impact special teams as a former All-American kick returner. The running back position, which will be further boosted by Jeremiah Cobb this summer, should be one of AU’s most talented groups.

DEEP THREAT

We usually think of wide receivers as deep threats but transfer Rivaldo Fairweather is bringing that same big-play ability to the tight end room. AU returns three seniors at tight end so the competition will be tight, but Fairweather brings a different dynamic to the group after catching 54 passes for 838 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at FIU.

JACK-ED UP

The biggest question mark on defense is Jack linebacker (formerly edge) where AU must replace Derick Hall and Eku Leota. With only one scholarship player returning, the new staff brought in several new players including transfer Elijah McAllister and 5-star signee Keldric Faulk. Both will have an opportunity to win a starting position and will certainly be a part of the playing rotation. This key pass-rushing position could potentially be further bolstered in May.

PLENTY, PLENTY MORE

With so many wide open position battles throughout the team, just about every newcomer will have an opportunity to earn early playing time, especially linebacker DeMario Tolan and defensive linemen Mosiah Nasil-Kite and Lawrence Johnson. All three could start and should be major contributors at the least. Wide receiver transfer Nick Gardner will have an opportunity to win a starting spot and Jack linebacker Brenton Williams should have an opportunity to play right away too.

It could be a little tougher for AU’s true freshmen defensive linemen but Wilky Denaud has the frame to make an early impact. Another freshman to watch this spring is talented cornerback Kayin Lee, who could find a spot in the playing rotation despite AU’s deep secondary. The Tigers also brought in three more freshman offensive linemen in Connor Lew, Bradyn Joiner and Clay Wedin, and freshman defensive lineman Stephen Johnson.