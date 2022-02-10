Newcomers stepping up on diamond

Tommy Sheehan, a left-hander from Notre Dame, and Jordan Armstrong, a right-hander from Chattahoochee Community College, are both pushing for key spots in the pitching rotation.

Two veteran transfers have stepped up to help fill that void.

AUBURN | Auburn needed a couple of newcomers to fill big roles on its pitching staff after the losses of its top three starters from last season.

Sheehan was 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then struck out 10 batters in 8.0 innings before suffering an injury and undergoing surgery last spring. Armstrong was the Alabama Community College Pitcher of the Year last season after going 11-0 with 1.65 ERA in 12 starts including two shutouts. He struck out 79 in 71.0 innings.

The pair could go a long way in alleviating the losses of Cody Greenhill, Jack Owen and Richard Fitts from the 2021 team.

“Sheehan throws a lot of strikes and has some survivability with the fastball. Reminds me of Grant Dayton,” Butch Thompson told Andy Burcham on This Week in Auburn Baseball.

“Those two guys have ascended up the ranks of potentially getting us off to a good start. That’s a pretty good one-two punch we’re pretty excited about.”

They could be throwing to another key newcomer in catcher Jake Wyandt, who is a graduate transfer from Presbyterian. He was second-team All-Big South last season batting .228 with six doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI. He threw out 13 base runners.

Wyandt could provide a strong pairing with sophomore Ryan Dyal, who has swung a hot bat through fall practice and into preseason. Dyal is also getting reps in the outfield.

“Wyandt has continued to catch at a high level. He steps in and immediately gives you that Matt Scheffler feel. And it’s a pretty good feeling for you to have from a defensive standpoint,” said Thompson.

“And I keep advertising Dyal how he keeps putting the ball in play. Ninety-something at-bats and only three strikeouts, his trend has been so positive.”

Another JUCO transfer, Blake Rambusch, could be Auburn’s starting third baseman and leadoff hitter. He batted .444 with 16 doubles, 40 RBI and 33 stolen bases for Grayson College last year.

Thompson mentioned his two-strike home run in Sunday’s scrimmage as one of the best hits of preseason practice.

“For a right-handed hitter to get a bat flat, to keep it low and drive it out of the park the other way is a pretty impressive swing,” said Thompson. “He’s continued to be a steady performer and a Judd Ward-type combativeness to him.”

A pair of Samford transfers, first baseman Sonny DiChiara and infielder/outfielder Brooks Carlson, are also on track to start and/or be key position players.

The Tigers open the season at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas Feb. 18-20. Auburn plays Oklahoma Friday at 11 a.m. CT, No. 12 Texas Tech Saturday at 3 p.m. and Kansas State Sunday at 10:30 a.m.