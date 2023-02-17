AUBURN | Opening Day was a good day for a couple of Auburn newcomers. Freshman Ike Irish and Kent State transfer Justin Kirby combined for four hits and three RBI to lead the 17th-ranked Tigers to an 8-4 win over Indiana Friday night at Plainsman Park. "I thought (Kirby) was settled. The home run was huge at the time that he hit it," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "Just being able to take balls and swing at strikes. With those three walks and a home run, Kirby didn’t force the game and took what was given to him and did a nice job. "Irish was really good in his debut. It was good to see. He’s been doing a lot of that."

Irish had three hits including a double in his college debut. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Irish was 3 of 5 with two runs scored and one RBI. Kirby 1 of 2 with a 2-run home run and three walks. Kason Howell and Bryson Ware had two hits apiece while Ware, Nate LaRue and Cody Green had one RBI apiece. "It was awesome to get out there and play," said Irish. "It felt like we were well prepared for this and we went out and executed. Honestly, it felt like just another game." John Armstrong was Auburn’s standout on the mound holding the Hoosiers without a hit in a 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. The sophomore struck out three and issued one walk. "It was important to save some guys in the bullpen that we can use tomorrow now instead of going back-to-back days," said Armstrong of his career-high outing. "It’s just going to set us up a lot better for tomorrow and hopefully Sunday." The Tigers scored an unearned run in the first inning and plated three more in the third on four singles, a walk and wild pitch. Ware had an RBI-single and Green an RBI-groundout. AU added two in the fourth on Kirby's towering 2-run home run over the Green Monster in left and two more in the fifth on an RBI-double by Irish and a sacrifice fly by LaRue.