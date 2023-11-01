The Tigers three transfers combined for 47 in a 102-66 win over AUM Wednesday night in an exhibition game at Neville Arena.

"Ever since I first got here, (Bruce Pearl) told me he wanted me to shoot the ball," said Jones. "He was like, 'I'm here to score.' And everyday since, he's been instilling confidence in me to do what I do."

Jones was 4 of 8 from 3-point range but the rest of AU’s players were a combined 1 of 17. Auburn out-rebounded the Warhawks 43-33 and scored 29 points off 23 AUM turnovers.

“Our defense is really challenged,” said Pearl, AU's 10th-year head coach. “Disappointed about it and we’ve got to continue to work on some things. Otherwise we’re not going to get stops.

“Tonight we didn’t shoot it very well. Probably the worst we shot it in a while. I’m not worried about it. We’re going to shoot it fine. Most of the shots we got were good shots.”