Newcomers shine in exhibition win
AUBURN | It was a nice debut for Auburn’s newcomers.
The Tigers three transfers combined for 47 in a 102-66 win over AUM Wednesday night in an exhibition game at Neville Arena.
Jones led the way with 18 points, Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 and Chaney Johnson 14.
"Ever since I first got here, (Bruce Pearl) told me he wanted me to shoot the ball," said Jones. "He was like, 'I'm here to score.' And everyday since, he's been instilling confidence in me to do what I do."
Jones was 4 of 8 from 3-point range but the rest of AU’s players were a combined 1 of 17. Auburn out-rebounded the Warhawks 43-33 and scored 29 points off 23 AUM turnovers.
“Our defense is really challenged,” said Pearl, AU's 10th-year head coach. “Disappointed about it and we’ve got to continue to work on some things. Otherwise we’re not going to get stops.
“Tonight we didn’t shoot it very well. Probably the worst we shot it in a while. I’m not worried about it. We’re going to shoot it fine. Most of the shots we got were good shots.”
Senior Jaylin Williams added 11 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots while fellow senior Dylan Cardwell had nine points and 10 rebounds. Tre Donaldson had three points, eight assists and three steals.
AU shot 49.3 percent from the floor and made 31 of 43 free throws (72.1 percent).
Freshman point guard Aden Holloway was held out with an ankle injury and junior center Johni Broome left the game after three minutes due to a shoulder injury.
Auburn opens the season Nov. 7 against Baylor in Sioux Falls, S.D.