This is not an official depth chart as there’s plenty of competition ahead for all of these players…

Below, we’ve put together a potential depth chart and how it could look after preseason drills and going into the opening game against UMass Sept. 2.

AUBURN | With eight more transfers in the spring and 10 more signees reporting, Auburn’s projected depth chart has already changed since the end of spring practice April 8.

QUARTERBACK

1. Peyton Thorne, Sr. (2 years)

2. Robby Ashford, So.

3. Holden Geriner, RFr.

4. Hank Brown, TFr.

Hugh Freeze wants to always have four quarterbacks for the start of fall drills and he’ll have that for his first season at Auburn. Thorne is the heavy favorite to win the starting job based on his experience and knowledge of the RPO offense. Ashford came out of spring as the first-team quarterback but would need to take a couple of steps forward to challenge Thorne. Geriner and Brown will get a chance to take positive steps in their development and compete against each other.

RUNNING BACK

1. Jarquez Hunter, Jr.

2. Damari Alston, So.

3. Brian Battie, Jr. (2 years)

4. Jeremiah Cobb, TFr. - OR-

4. Sean Jackson, So.

This is one of Auburn’s most talented and deepest positions led by Hunter, who could top the 1,000-yard mark this fall. Alston was one of AU’s most improved players this spring and Battie brings AU a talented and proven change-of-pace back who can also excel on special teams. Cobb is too talented to sit the bench and should be a part of the rotation at running back and on special teams.

WIDE RECEIVER

WR1

1. Shane Hooks, Sr. (1 year)

2. Camden Brown, So.

3. Nick Mardner, Sr. (1 year)

WR2

1. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr.

2. Caleb Burton, RFr. (4 years)

3. Jay Fair, So.

4. J.C. Hart, TFr.

WR3

1. Jyaire Shorter, Sr. (1 year)

2. Koy Moore, Jr.

3. Malcolm Johnson, Jr.

4. Omari Kelly, So.

Four transfers and at least one true freshman have added some much needed talent, experience and depth to the receiver corps. Hooks and Shorter are my picks to win starting positions along with Ja’Varrius, but this position is pretty open going into fall and there should be plenty of competition. Brown and Johnson were both slowed by injuries this spring so this will be a very important fall for both. Hart originally signed as a cornerback but is expected to get a first look at wide receiver this fall.

TIGHT END

1. Rivaldo Fairweather, Jr. (2 years)

2. Luke Deal, Sr. -OR-

2. Tyler Fromm, Sr.

4. Brandon Frazier, Sr. -OR-

4. Micah Riley-Ducker, RFr.

This is one of Auburn’s most talented and deepest positions and at least four of the five should play pretty regularly. Fairweather will be a key part of the passing attack. Look for AU to use a lot of 12 personnel this fall, which means two tight ends will be on the field together most of the time. This group has a lot of flexibility too. Fairweather can work out wide or in the slot as a receiver. Deal and Fromm can play as an H-back or attached tight end.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left tackle

1. Dillon Wade, Jr. (3 years)

2. Garner Langlo, So.

3. Tyler Johnson, TFr.

Left guard

1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr.

2. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. (3 years)

3. Connor Lew, TFr.

4. Bradyn Joiner, TFr.

Center

1. Avery Jones, Sr. (1 year)

2. Connor Lew, TFr.

3. Jalil Irvin, Sr.

Right guard

1. Tate Johnson, Jr.

2. Kameron Stutts, Sr.

3. E.J. Harris, RFr.

Right tackle

1. Gunner Britton, Sr. (2 years)

2. Izavion Miller, Jr.

3. Clay Wedin, TFr.

I feel pretty good about Wade and Britton starting at the tackles and Jones at center. The guard positions are wide open with five players all capable of winning the two starting positions: Wright, Johnson, Stutts, Muskrat and Lew. While I’m picking Wright and Johnson, it should be one of the best competitions on the team. I could see Lew redshirting this fall and being AU’s starting center starting in 2024. Miller is another wild card that could even move to guard and make it a six-man competition.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive end

1. Marcus Harris, Sr.

2. Lawrence Johnson, Sr. (1 year)

3. Wilky Denaud, TFr.

4. Darron Reed, TFr.

Noseguard

1. Justin Rogers, Jr. (2 years)

2. Jayson Jones, Jr.

3. Stephen Johnson, TFr.

Defensive tackle

1. Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Sr. (1 year)

2. Zeke Walker, Jr.

3. Enyce Sledge, RFr.

There are several interchangeable parts here depending on the formation and offense they’re facing. Harris is the top playmaker and could start at d-tackle or end. Jones worked as the starting nose and Rogers as the starting d-tackle several times during spring. Nasili-Kite was a highlight of the spring and should start or be a big part of the playing rotation. One or two of the true freshman may need to play due to depth.

JACK LINEBACKER

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (2 years)

2. Keldric Faulk, TFr. -OR-

2. Elijah McAllister, Sr. (1 year)

4. Stephen Sings, Sr. (2 years)

5. Brenton Williams, TFr.

McLeod was an important pickup from the portal and should bring some more speed off the edge. Faulk had an outstanding spring and looks like a future star at either Jack or possibly defensive end. McAllister is a solid, get-the-job-done guy, Sings provides depth and Williams has a pretty good upside. All five Jacks are newcomers.

LINEBACKER

Mike linebacker

1. Austin Keys, Jr. (3 years)

2. Cam Riley, Jr.

3. Robert Woodyard, RFr.

Will linebacker

1. Larry Nixon III, Sr. (1 year)

2. Cam Riley, Jr.

3. Wesley Steiner, Sr.

4. Eugene Asante, Jr. -OR-

4. DeMario Tolan, So. (3 years)

Keys had a strong spring and is the probable starter at Mike. Nixon was an important spring addition and could win the starting job at Will. Riley can start or backup either position, and could also provide help at Jack. Steiner and Woodyard showed improvement this spring. Asante and Tolan can help out in different packages and special teams.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Cornerback

1. D.J. James, Sr.

2. J.D. Rhym, So.

3. Colton Hood, TFr.

Cornerback

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr.

2. Kayin Lee, TFr.

3. Tyler Scott, TFr.

Nickel

1. Keionte Scott, Jr.

2. Donovan Kaufman, Jr.

3. Caleb Wooden, So.

Safety

1. Zion Puckett, Sr.

2. Cayden Bridges, So. -OR-

2. Austin Ausberry, RFr.

4. Terrance Love, TFr.

Safety

1. Jaylin Simpson, Sr.

2. Marquise Gilbert, Jr.

3. Sylvester Smith, TFr. -OR-

3. C.J. Johnson, TFr.

Cornerback is thin and all three freshman will probably play this fall. Lee had an outstanding spring and looks like a future star. Rhym missed spring with an injury but is expected back at full speed this summer. Scott is a standout at nickel and should be the starter there with Kaufman able to provide key reps at both nickel and safety. Same for Wooden who got a lot of work at nickel this spring. Gilbert was probably AU’s most improved safety this spring. Love could potentially grow into a linebacker.

***NOTE: Two 2023 signees, JUCO DL Quientrail Jamison-Travis and WR Daquayvious Sorey, are working to get qualified in time to report later this summer or fall.