AUBURN | One thousand, five hundred and forty-three pounds. That’s how much bulk Auburn added to its defensive line in January with the addition of three transfers and two high school early enrollees. Senior Marcus Harris, who is nearly 300 pounds himself, is excited about the big additions.

Harris and his teammates get instruction from Hugh Freeze following Monday's practice. (Auburn athletics)

“They're doing great,” said Harris, who transferred from Kansas before the 2021 season. “Justin Rogers is looking good. Lawrence is looking good. And Mo, he's looking good, too. Everybody's been buying in and fitting into the program well. “The more depth we have, the more we can produce as a unit. We're coming together as a unit. Those guys bring together different parts that we don't have on the d-line, with size and physicality. We can use that on our d-line.” The newcomers include Kentucky transfer Rogers (6-3, 340), Purdue transfer Lawrence Johnson (6-2, 299), Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasil-Kite (6-2, 288), and high school signees Stephen Johnson (6-3, 341) and Wilky Denaud (6-3, 275). They join a D-line group that includes two returning starters in Harris and noseguard Jayson Jones, a key backup from last year, Jeffrey M’Ba, and a number of other potential contributors in Zykeivous Walker, Tobechi Okoli and Enyce Sledge. That’s 11 players for three positions with two more signees set to report this summer.