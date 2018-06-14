AUBURN | Auburn has added 12 more true freshmen that reported at the end of May and a graduate transfer to its official roster including the number, height and weight for each new player.

The only signees remaining to report, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, defensive linemen Coynis Miller and Kayode Oladele, and punter Arryn Siposs are scheduled to arrive at the end of June or early July.

The roster was updated last month to include the early enrollees plus updated heights and weights for the veterans.

Here’s the list of newcomers…

17 Roger McCreary DB 6-0, 179, TFr.

18 Seth Williams WR 6-3, 210, TFr.

19 Matthew Hill WR 6-1, 184, TFr.

22 Harold Joiner RB 6-4, 214, TFr.

25 Shaun Shivers RB 5-7, 173, TFr.

27 Richard Jibunor BUCK 6-3, 215, TFr.

28 Zakoby McClain LB 6-0, 205, TFr.

30 Michael Harris LB 6-3, 219, TFr.

37 Kolbi Fuqua WR/DB 6-2, 190, TFr.

45 Caleb Johnson DL 6-2, 260 TFr.

50 Jalil Irvin OL 6-2, 296, TFr.

58 Jack Driscoll OL 6-4, 300, Jr.

62 Kameron Stutts OL 6-4, 325, TFr.